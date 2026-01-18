Calls for Mthatha boxer Siseko Makeleni to be stripped after another disappearing act

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Calls for Mthatha boxer Siseko Makeleni to be stripped of his provincial lightweight title have reached a crescendo after he again withdrew from his title defence against Hlumelo Gingxana.

This was scheduled for the Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Centre in Komani on February 7.

Makeleni sent a voice message to promoter Siyabulela Libazi, who will organise the fight under Pepzin Promotion, claiming he would not be ready for the fight as he was not feeling well.

However, reports have again surfaced that Makeleni has not been preparing for the fight despite reuniting with Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase for brief training sessions before disappearing.

Dyonase confirmed that the boxer, who has a history of weight struggles, having previously campaigned in the junior-welterweights, arrived at his gymnasium in woeful condition.

“I told him that in his condition, he would need to work extra hard to be ready for the fight, and after that he stopped coming to training,” he said.

Dyonase joined Gingxana’s trainer, Lonki Witbooi, who called on Boxing SA to strip Makeleni after he repeated the antics he pulled in their scheduled fight in March 2025.

“There is no point for him to keep the title because I doubt he is serious about his boxing career, and I told him so,” Dyonase said.

Witbooi said he had submitted a request to BSA for Makeleni to be relieved of the title.

“Makeleni is doing what he did last year when he withdrew from the fight against Gingxana, claiming he was ill but never submitting a medical report,” he said.

“Hlumelo was victimised after preparing for the fight for a long period only for it not to take place.”

BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlangaiso confirmed the matter had been reported and that a decision would be taken in due course.

“BSA is attending to the issue, and a pronouncement will be made at the correct time,” he said.

Popularly known as Majayivana (dancer) for his penchant to dance during his bouts, Makeleni’s weight challenges have been documented as he started campaigning in the junior-featherweight only to balloon up to the junior-welterweight, where he lost to Prince Dlomo in an SA title challenge.

He dropped down to the lightweight division, where he won the provincial title, beating Lubabalo Bukuvu, and defended it with a points victory over Maqhawe Damoyi.

However, his ill-discipline reared its head again when he took a fight against Kaine Fourie in poor condition and was knocked out in the first round in his last bout in August 2024.

Makeleni could not be reached for comment.

Libazi had requested BSA to have Siyagcoba Veyishiwe on standby to face Gingxana in the event Makeleni withdrew again.

Witbooi said he was happy to have Veyishiwe, who was last in action in December when he fought to a draw against Ndibulele Ngqamza, face Gingxana for the title.

The tournament is one of the six shows funded by the provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department.

