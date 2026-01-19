Ndungane feels Sharks have enough cover for departed Kolisi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set to rejoin the Stormers from the Sharks.

Former Sharks winger Odwa Ndungane believes the Durban side has enough cover in the loose forward position and will not necessarily feel the departure of Siya Kolisi.

The Sharks announced two weeks ago the Springbok captain would leave the Durban club to rejoin the Cape Town-based Stormers.

The 34-year-old, from Zwide, said later the move was to fulfil family commitments.

His family was based in the Western Cape and was unable to move to Durban since he joined the KwaZulu-Natal team two seasons ago, he said.

Hollywoodbets ambassador Ndungane, who made more than 200 appearances for the Sharks, admitted his leadership would be missed.

Odwa Ndungane. Picture: Gallo Images

The Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, Phepsi Buthelezi, Tino Mavesere, Jason Jenkins, along with some new signings, should fill the void seamlessly.

The Stormers have made it clear the acquisition of Kolisi is for him to be part of their leadership, mentorship and squad development in the franchise’s wider Project 2029 vision.

Kolisi made his debut for the Stormers in 2012, going on to earn 118 caps for the team before leaving in 2021.

He was appointed the Stormers’ captain in 2017

“I don’t think his leaving the team will change anything or affect it,” Ndungane said.

“It is a team. It’s not a one-man show, so they will obviously be disappointed to lose his experience, what he brings into the training, the changing room, and there are also other experienced senior players who will be around.

“I think he was never going to be here forever. What he has given, they would be appreciative of that.

“Siya is a big character, big personality, and is giving a lot to the squad off the field. He has also given a lot to the field.

“It wouldn’t have been an easy decision for him. It was a tough decision, but he had to put his family first. That’s important, your kids, you get limited time to spend with them.

“He made the right decision,” former Border Bulldogs player Ndungane said.

Daily Dispatch