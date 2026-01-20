Iinyathi want Knights’ scalp despite being out of final race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi's Wian Ruthven faces a delivery from Hermann Rolfes of the Mpumalanga Rhinos during the sides' recent four-day clash at Buffalo Park, East London.

Though the Eastern Cape Iinyathi cannot reach the CSA Division 2 four-day final they are determined to collect maximum points against the Knights at Buffalo Park in East London starting on Thursday.

Tuesday’s training session showed that though the game is the Iinyathi’s last of the tournament, they will not be treating it as a dead rubber.

The fielding session was intense before pouring rain brought a halt to outdoor activities.

But when you entered the Buffalo Park reception area, you could hear the consistent whacking of the ball in the indoor nets nearby.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” the coaches kept on shouting, impressed by the way the players went about their business during the session.

A win with a bonus point against the Knights would ensure the Iinyathi finish among the top four.

The East London team’s chances of reaching the final went up in smoke after the Eastern Storm crashed to defeat against the Northern Cape Heat by an innings and 46 runs and the Knights beat the Garden Route Badgers by seven wickets at the weekend.

Only the top two teams in the standings proceed to the final, and Iinyathi are fourth with 58 points.

The Knights are third with 79 points, the Badgers second on 86 and the Storm are on top with 90.

“I think we have to stick to our processes against the Knights and what we’ve been doing over this four-day comp,” Iinyathi batter Wian Ruthven said.

“It is our last game, and that means we have to keep staying invested.

“There were periods in the other games where we maybe had a lapse of concentration or made a silly mistake here and there.

“These are costly. There may be one dropped catch or a no-ball where we could’ve taken the wicket, misfields that go for four.

“If we fix those areas, we have the potential, and definitely we’ve got the talent to win against the Knights.

“I must say the camp is in a great space.

“We got confidence from our last game against the Mpumalanga Rhinos, though we would have wanted a win instead of the draw we got.

We will take that confidence from the Rhinos game and make sure we secure a win against the Knights

Border won by nine wickets in their last red ball meeting in the 2023-24 season at Buffalo Park.

Only Nico van Zyl, Jason Niemand and Mncedisi Malika remain from that victorious Iinyathi team.

