Selborne on song as they claim victory in schools SA20 Eastern Cape cricket final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Selborne College players celebrate the fall of another wicket in their match against St Andrew's in the final of the Switch Schools SA20 cricket competition at the weekend.

Josh Wilkie hit an unbeaten half-century to guide Selborne College to a comfortable eight-wicket win over St Andrew’s in the final of the Eastern Cape leg of the Switch Schools SA20 cricket competition in East London on Sunday.

The win, their second over St Andrew’s in phase two, secured Selborne the Eastern Cape’s slot at the national finals to be held in March.

St Andrew’s captain Rhys Wiblin won the toss and elected to bat first, helping his side to 122/7 in 20 overs and scoring almost half their runs.

However, Wilkie was in top form for Selborne, hitting an unbeaten 57 to help them reach 123/2 in 16.4 overs.

He was the top run-scorer over the weekend, with 188 runs in five innings, and his runs in the final came off only 50 balls.

Wilkie and Thomas Lyon put on 33 for the first wicket and later he and Matthew Hendry (27no) shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 70 as they raced to victory.

Wiblin had earlier anchored the St Andrew’s innings with a steady 60 off 64 balls as he tried to navigate the Makhanda team to a winning total. Unfortunately for the skipper, the support from his teammates was sparse.

At the heart of the St Andrew’s problems with the bat was Daniel Tarr, who picked up 3/15 in three overs. Reid Drake lent good support with 2/20 and Rosh Els claimed 1/18 in three overs.

In Selborne’s semifinal, Wilkie struck a brilliant half-century to guide his team to victory over Alice RPC.

Alice batted first after winning the toss and were restricted to 92/7.

Wilkie then took control and powered his way to 53 from 26 balls, blasting five fours and four sixes. With those runs making up more than half the total, his innings made sure that Selborne were able to overcome the mini-collapse that followed his dismissal.

He shared important partnerships with Cian O’Neil (18), putting on 46 for the second wicket, and Drake, adding 26 runs, which took them to the brink of victory.

When Alice batted they lost two wickets in the fourth over and were never able to recover from those setbacks.

Imange Nkubevana led their batting effort, top-scoring with 24 from 33 balls and of the others, only Yonela Mkholiswa (16) and Ambesa Linda (15) were able to reach double figures.

Hendry was the most successful bowler for Selborne, capturing 3/7.

Earlier, in a key showdown against Grey High, Selborne cantered to a six-wicket victory before thrashing Nomandi by 215 runs.

Bowling first in a match restricted to 11 overs a side, Grey could total only 68/4 to which Selborne replied with 75/4 in 8.5 overs. O’Neil supplied the aggression with 21 off just seven balls, while Thomas Lyon anchored their winning effort with 19 not out off 18 balls.

In the match against Nomandi, O’Neil was again on song with a blistering 62 off 28 balls, helping Selborne to reach the formidable total of 243/7.

Avethandwo Manyonga (45 not out off 23 balls) and Hendry (43 from 23 balls) also weighed in with the bat to great effect as the Nomandi bowlers came in for heavy punishment.

O’Neil continued his purple patch, taking 3/5 in three overs as Nomandi’s reply never got off the ground, being dismissed for just 28.

Daily Dispatch