St Andrew’s show good form despite losing in the final

St Andrew's College captain Rhys Wiblin hits out during a match in the Switch Schools SA20 competition in East London.

St Andrew’s College enjoyed an encouraging run in the Switch Schools SA20 Eastern Cape cricket competition, opening with a narrow defeat before responding strongly to book their place in the final.

However, after losing against Selborne in the round-robin phase, they faced them again in the final and also went down to a display of excellent bowling and batting by the East London team.

In their opening fixture against Selborne, St Andrew’s posted a competitive 104/8, but Selborne replied with 107/6, edging to victory by four wickets in a tightly contested encounter that went down to the final overs.

St Andrew’s showed admirable resilience in their second match, producing a commanding all-round performance against Grey High, whom they restricted to 90/9.

The St Andrew’s attack was outstanding, led by Rhys Wiblin, who claimed 3/10, with valuable support from Thomas Bussiahn (2/13) and Oliver Whitaker (2/20).

Chasing 91, St Andrew’s College were composed and assured, reaching 91/1 thanks to an unbeaten partnership between Wiblin (46) and Connor Holder (40).

On Friday St Andrew’s enjoyed a dominant day, securing two decisive victories against Mqanduli Village and Alice RPC.

In the morning match, St Andrew’s opted to bowl first and produced a clinical performance to restrict Mqanduli Village to just 47/6 in 12 overs.

Whitaker led the attack with 2/14 and he was well-supported by James Badenhorst (1/5), Will Stevens (1/7), and Bussiahn (1/4).

Against such a modest total, St Andrew’s had no problems recording the win in 6.5 overs, Wiblin anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 25 off 20 balls.

Thomas Lake contributed 12 runs before being run out.

In their second game of the day, against Alice RPC, St Andrew’s chose to bat first and posted a formidable 133/4 in 18 overs.

Holder delivered the standout performance of the day, smashing an unbeaten 91 off 63 balls, including 13 boundaries, and Ben Scharges provided valuable support with 20 runs.

In the Alice RPC innings, the DLS method was used after rain and their total of 37/2 after eight overs left them 17 runs short of what they needed to win. Whitaker was again among the wickets, taking 1/4 in his single over.

