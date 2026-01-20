Sunrisers skipper banking on team cohesion in SA20 playoffs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chris Green of Sunrisers Eastern Cape during match 29 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 18 2026.

Having shown a healthy dose of character when things did not go to plan on Sunday, Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Tristan Stubbs is banking on that same cohesion to drive success in the Betway SA20 cricket playoffs this week.

The two-time champions achieved their objective of finishing top of the log after the final round-robin match on Monday, when Joburg Super Kings beat Paarl Royals in Paarl.

That outcome gives Sunrisers two chances to reach Sunday’s final in Cape Town, starting with the first qualifier against second-placed Pretoria Capitals in Durban on Wednesday (5.30pm). A win there will send them straight into the final.

Should they lose, Sunrisers will get a second opportunity on Friday against the winners of the eliminator between the third- and fourth-placed teams – Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings – who meet in Centurion on Thursday.

The Eastern Cape franchise suffered a setback in their final league match when regular opening bowler Adam Milne pulled up with a hamstring injury after delivering just three balls against MI Cape Town at St George’s Park on Sunday. He has been ruled out of Wednesday’s clash.

Despite having their main bowling plan derailed, Sunrisers still found a way to claim victory over Cape Town, thanks largely to the spin trio of debutant Chris Green, Stubbs and James Coles.

Afterwards, Stubbs highlighted the way the team rallied together in Milne’s absence.

Dream debut for Chris Green 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Bd9BJb2F43 — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 20, 2026

“Having qualified for the playoffs before Sunday, we wanted to make sure we continued to lift the level of our play,” Stubbs said.

“The boys were up for it, and even when we faced some adversity with Adam’s injury, the way everybody came together and worked as a unit in the field set us up to chase down the target.”

Having restricted MI Cape Town to 148/6, Sunrisers reached the target with seven wickets in hand, although only one ball remained.

Reflecting further on their performance in the field, Stubbs added, “The senior guys got together and came up with a plan, and I thought everyone backed up the bowlers really well.

“It was a very good bowling performance, and we were happy the pitch offered some spin – otherwise it might have been a bit different.

“It was the kind of performance that helps build the momentum we want to take into the playoffs.”

Equally encouraging for the captain was the manner of the run chase against a Cape Town side desperate for a win to stay alive in the competition.

Sunrisers’ victory was built around a crucial second-wicket partnership of 109 in 15 overs between Matthew Breetzke (66) and Quinton de Kock (56).

“I think they batted beautifully,” Stubbs said. “The way they absorbed the pressure and then started scoring more fluently was great to see.

We have a good thing going with the senior players in the squad. We’re always chatting to each other, and, of course, winning helps, so we can now take that momentum into the playoffs. — Tristan Stubbs, Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain

“Matthew has batted so much here at St George’s Park that he knows the conditions well, and that was a perfect example of how to chase down a total of around 150.

“We have a good thing going with the senior players in the squad. We’re always chatting to each other, and, of course, winning helps, so we can now take that momentum into the playoffs.”

Sunrisers completed their home programme on Sunday, and Stubbs took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Orange Army, whom he described as among the most fervent supporters in the country.

“The crowd really deserves a mention,” he said. “They were awesome today and have been fantastic throughout the whole tournament.

“We owed them a win after two losses at St George’s Park, and we were glad we could give them that.”

Now aiming for a fourth straight final in the competition, Sunrisers will reset and prepare for a dangerous Capitals outfit.

Should Wednesday’s match be affected by the weather and end in a no result, Sunrisers will advance directly to the final by virtue of finishing top of the log.

The remaining fixtures are:

January 21: Sunrisers v Pretoria Capitals, Durban (5.30pm)

January 22: Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings, Centurion (5.30pm)

January 23: Losers of the Jan 21 game v winners of the Jan 22 game, Johannesburg (5.30pm)

January 25: Final, Cape Town (3.30pm)

The final standings were: 1 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 28; 2 Pretoria Capitals 24; 3 Paarl Royals 24; 4 Joburg Super Kings 22; 5 Durban’s Super Giants 19; 6 MI Cape Town 14