Bryce Parsons steals the show for Capitals as Sunrisers slump to defeat

Bryce Parsons of Pretoria Capitals celebrates a wicket during the Qualifier 1 match of the Betway SA20 against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban , South Africa on January 21, 2026 Photo by Rogan Ward / Sportzpics for SA20

Leftarm spinner Bryce Parsons delivered a remarkable spell of bowling to set Pretoria Capitals up for victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Durban on Wednesday, taking his team through to the Betway SA20 cricket final.

It proved to be a magical night for the allrounder in the first playoff match of the competition at Kingsmead Stadium because he followed up his 3/10 with a superb knock of 60 off 44 balls to make the man of the match award the easiest decision anyone has ever made.

After setting their opponents a target of 171 when they made 170/7, Sunrisers could not find their bowling touch in the field as Parsons and the power hitting of Dewald Brevis (75 not out off 38 balls with seven sixes and four fours) took them to victory by seven wickets with nine balls remaining.

Brevis underlined their supremacy when, with 18 runs needed off two overs, he smashed the first three balls of the penultimate over the boundary.

The competition’s title decider will take place at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, and Sunrisers will be hoping for another crack at the Pretoria side, as they will get a second chance on Friday to qualify for the final.

Having ended in the top two, they will face the winners of Thursday’s eliminator at Centurion between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.

The Friday playoff will take place in Johannesburg.

Staring down the barrel when Sunrisers reached 128/2 in 15 overs, Parsons enabled his side to seize control in the final five overs with his superbly accurate spell of 3/10 in three overs.

This restricted the Eastern Cape franchise, who won the toss and elected to bat, to just 42 runs off the last five overs.

And it was only due to some stunning hitting by James Coles (two sixes and a four off Lizaad Williams) that enabled Sunrisers to reach 170/7, as they took 19 runs off the final over.

Parsons kept a tight line and length, and none of the Warriors batsmen could fathom his bowling.

He initiated the Capitals’ fightback by bowling a well-set Jordan Hermann (41 off 30 balls) and added the wickets of Marco Jansen and Chris Green, sent in to try to ramp up the run rate.

Earlier, Sunrisers lost Quinton de Kock in the fourth over, but Jonny Bairstow and Hermann showed great touch to put the batting team in charge of proceedings.

Attacking the bowling of Gideon Peters and Roston Chase, they added 81 in just eight overs to set up a perfect platform for a late innings blitz by Sunrisers.

Bairstow showed all his experience in clubbing 50 off 36 balls with six fours and a six, but was undone by a straight delivery from Keshav Maharaj as he swung across the line.

Still, there was batting to come, but then it became the Parsons show, and he not only dried up one end in terms of runs, but he also took vital wickets as well.