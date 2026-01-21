Classic SA derby duel on cards when Stormers face Sharks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormers loose forward Paul de Villiers during his team’s Champions Cup match against Leicester Tigers at the Cape Town Stadium last week.

It will be a classic SA derby duel when the Stormers and Sharks go toe-to-toe in what promises to be a bone-crunching clash on Saturday, the Cape side’s defence coach Norman Laker said.

The Stormers are hunting for a ninth consecutive United Rugby Championship win and will be backed by a partisan 55,000-strong home crowd at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm).

The Cape side will be facing a potent Sharks midfield that is expected to include explosive Springboks Andre Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker and Junior Bok star Jurenzo Julius.

“Whether it’s the Sharks, Bulls or Lions, it’s always tough,” Laker said.

“They all want to beat you, and it’s the same for us.

“With the Sharks having their Boks back, it will be very physical, a classical South African derby.

Laker said the Stormers would sharpen up in defence after he saw disturbing lapses in midfield during a defeat against Harlequins in the Investec Champions Cup and a win over Leicester Tigers in the URC.

“I’m not happy with the performance against Leicester, to be honest,” Laker said.

“I told the team on Monday that we have to focus on ourselves, purely because of those collapses that happened in the midfield over the past few weeks and also a few other areas in my department – defence.

“So I’m not worried about what the Sharks will bring. I know what they are capable of; I know the world-class rugby players they can bring, but our focus is on ourselves and making sure our house is in order, and we will be competitive come Saturday.

“But we had new combinations at 10, 12 and 13 with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jonathan Roche and Suleiman Hartzenberg, and that understanding is crucial on defence.

“Those combinations hadn’t played much together, and unfortunately that showed.

“We reviewed it, and we’ve worked hard on fixing those collapses in the midfield.

“Sometimes you must also give credit to good attacking teams, but we know we can be better.”

Laker said centre Ruhan Nel could yet be passed fit to take his place in the team to face the Sharks.

“There’s a possibility Ruhan will be available, and otherwise we’re in a pretty good space,” he said.

“They’re all quality rugby players in the Sharks’ back division.

“André and Ethan are playing for the Boks, and Jurenzo is a great prospect. It will be a good contest for our boys.”

Rampaging Stormers loose forward Paul de Villiers said SA derbies were always hard-fought affairs.

“It doesn’t matter what your results were before a derby – it’s always 50-50,” the 23-year-old said.

“I’d like people to see me as an all-round player.

“The breakdown, defence and physicality are a big part of my game and the role of a No 6, but I also like having the ball in hand.

“I want to contribute on different levels – whether that’s on defence, kick chase, or attacking and linking with the backs.

It’s any player’s dream to test yourself against the best. Running out in front of that huge support at Cape Town Stadium means a lot

“It’s any player’s dream to test yourself against the best.

“Running out in front of that huge support at Cape Town Stadium means a lot.

“It helps in the tough moments. You definitely feel like you’ve got an extra man on the field.”

URC fixtures (SA teams):

Friday: 9.45pm: Edinburgh v Bulls; 9.45pm: Ospreys v Lions

Saturday: 7.30pm: Stormers v Sharks

The Herald