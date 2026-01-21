‘Happy Bunch’ Dijana and Mothibi leave Nedbank Running Club, future unclear

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Edward Mothibi and Tete Dijana duelling it out in this file photo of the Comrades Marathon outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 28 2022

A group of Nedbank elite runners, including three-time Comrades Marathon champion Morena Tete Dijana, former Comrades Marathon champion Edward Mothibi and coach Dave Adams, have left the Nedbank Running Club.

The club’s national manager and 1991 Comrades Marathon champion Nick Bester confirmed Mothibi and Dijana, the last two members of the “Happy Bunch” of four, had departed the team.

“We wish to acknowledge the departure of two of SA’s most celebrated ultramarathoners, Tete Dijana and Edward Mothibi,” Bester said in a statement.

“While their contracts have not been renewed due to their requested retainer rates exceeding what the club can sustainably offer, we hold the deepest respect for their achievements and contributions to the green dream.

“We wish Tete and Edward everything of the best as they continue their remarkable journeys.”

Mothibi and Dijana’s numbers were removed from the Nedbank Running Club’s Green Dream Team WhatsApp group, with coach Adams exiting the group early in January.

Mothibi did not respond to questions about his departure from the club, while Dijana declined to comment.

On his Facebook page, Dijana fuelled the speculation, posting a picture and a video of himself, Mothibi, Johannes Mokgetla, Adams, a group of other athletes and youngsters, with a caption: “Comrades 2026 team.”

In the visuals, Dijana, who is known for always wearing Nike shoes from one of the many companies sponsoring the Nedbank Running Club, is wearing Adidas sports shoes, while Mothibi is wearing green and gold national colours with a pair of Nike running shoes.

Adams also declined to comment, and the jury is out on which club will sign the two remaining members of the original “Happy Bunch”.

There is speculation that the former Nedbank elite athletes will be unveiled by Hollywood Athletics Club during an event on Thursday, where they will announce their elite squad for the 2026 season.

Hollywood AC declined to comment on the matter.

Bester said they were proud to highlight Onalenna Khonkhobe and George Kusche as their strong contenders for the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TOM) and the iconic Comrades Marathon.

He said their performances and dedication positioned them among the top athletes to watch this season.

They were investing in a series of high-performance training camps across the country for the Comrades and Two Oceans in the Drakensberg mountains in Underberg and Bulwer, Klerksdorp, George and Dullstroom.

Having been elevated to lead the club’s attack for both the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon, Khonkhobe is training in Klerksdorp together with Lucky Mohale, Puseletso Mofokeng, Thabang Mosiako, and new signings Simon Sibeko and Samkelo Sibeko.

Lloyds Bosman is leading the club’s camp in George together with Francois Maqhosa and Selwyn Mathews, while Deanne Laubscher, Dominika Stelmach (2024 Comrades Marathon winner) and Piet Wiersma are in the Dullstroom training camp.

The team in KwaZulu-Natal is led by one of the coaches, Mthandeni Nene, while managed by Mthandeni Nene, with Pio Mpolokeng leading the Klerksdorp camp.

“Athletes such as Sithembiso Mqhele, Musawenkosi Mthalane, Sinethemba Tshangase, Bonginkosi Mavuso, Thokozani Mbambo, Nathi Khanyezi, Jenna Challenor, Fikile Mbuthuma, Msawenkosi Nsibande and Dion Ross have joined the club, eager for the opportunity to highlight their talent on the biggest stages, Bester said.

“We believe that with the right support and guidance, these runners will become household names in the years to come.” — WATCH: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS NEWS AGENCY