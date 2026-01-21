Jesus in dreamland after double in Arsenal’s win at San Siro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring in the Uefa Champions League game against Inter Milan at the San Siro, Milan on January 20 2026.

Gabriel Jesus said it was a dream to score at the San Siro as he marked his first start in this season’s Champions League by netting twice in Arsenal’s 3-1 win at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Brazilian scored twice in the first half, either side of Inter’s equaliser, to send Arsenal on their way to their seventh win from seven games in the competition, and he was emotional after the final whistle.

“It’s a dream night,” Jesus told Amazon Prime. “I always dreamt of being a footballer. I watched when I was a child. I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here brings tears to my eyes because I always dreamed of being here.”

Jesus only returned to action in December, having been sidelined since last January after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

“There is always a reason that things happen, whether it’s good things or difficult things,” Jesus said. “I learnt that during my 11 months out of the field.”

The Premier League leaders proved too strong for an Inter side at the top of Serie A, a team which lost last year’s final and beat Arsenal 1-0 during last season’s competition.

“It is always difficult to play against Inter Milan. We came here last season and lost,” Jesus added. “Tonight [Tuesday] we played better than them. We controlled them — but they are a top team and they attack. We scored at the end and got the three points.”

Jesus has yet to start in the Premier League since his return, making seven substitute appearances, but his performance against Inter will surely give manager Mikel Arteta food for thought before Sunday’s game with Manchester United.

“Everyone wants to start. I am a respectful guy,” Jesus said. “I am not a child any more; I am 28, so I understand football. I am happy Vik [Gyokeres] came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored, and Vik scored. I am confident Kai [Havertz] will score when he gets the chance.”

Spurs ease pressure with win over Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank could smile at last on Tuesday as a 2-0 victory for his Tottenham Hotspur team against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League released some of the pressure that appeared to be reaching a critical level.

Defeat and another poor display against the German club would have left the Dane’s future at the north London club in severe peril. But an impressive first half with goals by Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke lifted the gloom and put Tottenham on the cusp of a last-16 place.

Frank said he would enjoy a couple of glasses of red wine to savour the victory, but the reality is he will be back in the firing line away at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham have slumped to 14th in the table with two wins from their past 13 Premier League games, and any goodwill he experienced from the fans on Tuesday could evaporate quickly if things go badly at Turf Moor.

“I think the big thing is to build, of course, on this. We need to build on this with performances and a win against Burnley on Saturday,” Frank told reporters.

“I think — and I keep saying it because I mean it — this is the eighth game in a row where I think we consistently performed quite well. But we haven’t been able to get over the line, to get the little margins with us.

“So we just need to do the same thing, keep believing, and then we just know that things will turn.”

