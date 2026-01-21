Morocco’s remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in Nations Cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Morocco's Brahim Diaz receives the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer from Fifa president Gianni Infantino after the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat on Sunday. Senegal won the match 1-0 in extra time.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz has apologised for his Panenka penalty miss that cost his country the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, saying his “soul hurts” and he takes responsibility for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the decider in Rabat.

Morocco were awarded a spot-kick in the 98th minute after Diaz was hauled to the ground by defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, an incident that sparked ugly scenes in the stands and on the pitch.

It followed five minutes after a disallowed goal at the other end, and the decision, made on VAR review, resulted in some Senegal players leaving the pitch in protest, encouraged by their coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw.

It took more than 14 minutes for calm to be restored and the game to resume, only for Diaz to inexplicably attempt a weak chipped penalty that was easily caught by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It proved one of the last actions before the game went to extra time and Senegal triumphed thanks to Pape Gueye’s superb winner.

“Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and apologise with all my heart,” Diaz said via X.

“It will be hard for me to recover because this wound does not heal easily, but I will try.

“Not for myself, but for all who believed in me and for all who suffered with me.

“I will keep going until someday I can give back all this love and be a pride for my Moroccan people.”

Diaz, 26, plays for Real Madrid, having been born in Malaga, and also won a cap for Spain before switching allegiances to Morocco in 2024.

He finished as the leading scorer in the 2025 Cup of Nations after netting a goal in each of Morocco’s first five games at the tournament.

Morocco’s 50-year wait for the continental title will continue at least until the 2027 tournament.

Named after Czech footballer Antonin Panenka, the style of spot-kick is one where the player gently chips the ball into the centre of the goal rather than powerfully to either side, hoping the keeper will commit to diving.

Meanwhile, Morocco have achieved their highest Fifa men’s world ranking, rising to eighth, despite losing the final to Senegal, who climbed to 12th.

Morocco moved up three spots in the January ranking to eighth.

The 2022 World Cup semifinalists’ previous best was 10th in April 1998.

The highest ranking achieved by an African team was Nigeria’s fifth in April 1994, while Egypt posted the best ranking among Arab nations when they reached ninth in July 2010.

Champions Senegal, who emerged victorious for a second time in the last three editions, moved up seven spots to reach their highest-ever ranking.

Their previous best was 17th, achieved in 2024.

The Afcon results have had a huge impact on the ranking of African teams as several positions have shifted.

Bronze medallists Nigeria (26th) were the team that gained the most points, collecting 79.09 points to move up 12 spots, the same as Cameroon (45th), making them the biggest climbers.

Egypt, who reached the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, climbed four places to 31st, three spots behind Algeria.

Gabon, who were eliminated in the group stage, lost 44.97 points to become the team that lost the most points, dropping to 86th.

Equatorial Guinea suffered the biggest fall, sliding 10 spots to 107th.

European champions Spain kept top spot, ahead of World Cup holders Argentina.

France are third, followed by England, Brazil, Portugal and the Netherlands, with no change in the ranking of the top seven teams. — Reuters