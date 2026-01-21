No fatigue fears: Vernon Philander sees SA20 as Proteas’ edge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Proteas bowling allrounder Vernon Philander does not believe the proximity of the Betway SA20 to the T20 World Cup will result in fatigue for the Proteas players if they are to make it deep into the tournament.

He sees the short turnaround between the events as a significant advantage for the Proteas’ preparation for the tournament starting on February 7.

Hollywoodbets ambassador Philander said it provided crucial high-intensity game time and allowed players to hit peak form just before the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka next month.

Only three T20 international leagues are ongoing at the moment: the SA20, the Australian Big Bash and the Bangladesh Premier League.

After three seasons, it is the first time the SA20 is being played close to any major international tournament.

Some pundits are concerned the Proteas players picked in the World Cup squad and playing in the SA20 have not had enough rest.

SA’s flagship event followed tough tours of India and Pakistan in November and December, and the Proteas must play the West Indies in a three-match series starting next week.

“I think it gives Shukri a perfect opportunity to nail down the final 11,” Philander said.

“I think at the moment guys are playing for different franchises and playing in different positions, perhaps not the positions the national coach would want them to be playing in.

“I think those three T20 games against the West Indies will give Shukri a bit of a clearer picture of the final 11 he wants to play come World Cup time.

“Yes, it is a tough one. The players will probably say they need a bit of a break after the SA20.

“Given the fact that there is a World Cup at stake, from a coach and management point of view, you want to make sure you know what the players can produce and in certain positions.”

The Proteas will be determined to build on the success of winning the ICC Test Championship by bringing white-ball silverware home for the first time since the Champions Trophy in 1998.

They have Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates in their group.

The Afghans were the team to be concerned about because of their spinners, Philander said.

They have world-class spinners for subcontinent conditions such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad, who form a formidable core, complemented by emerging talents such as Allah Ghazanfar and Sharafuddin Ashraf, making spin their primary weapon.

“Afghanistan, that’s probably going to be one of our bigger challenges playing in Ahmedabad where the ball will turn.

“They have four world-class spinners in their attack.

“It’s going to be a challenge for our boys, but I do feel the momentum gained in the Test arena in India will stand us in good stead.

“We saw the team really playing as a unit, and that gets you a lot further than individual brilliance.

“Shukri Conrad will draw on the strength of the guys who play in India again.

“We are hopeful we can go one step further this year,” Philander said.

