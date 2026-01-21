Sinawo Poti eyes podium finish at Colchester Run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinawo Poti wants a podium finish at the 10th edition of the Colchester Development Run.

Ikhamva Athletics Club’s Sinawo Poti is determined to finish his 10km opening race of 2026 among the medals at the 10th Colchester Development Run at the Mackay Bridge Angling Club on Saturday.

Last year, the 23-year-old finished fourth in the race, clocking in at 30 minutes and 25 seconds.

He hopes to go one or two better this time around.

“The Colchester Development Run will be my first competitive race of the season,” Poti said.

On race day, my strategy is to stay with the leading guys until I feel ready to make my move. — Sinawo Poti, athlete

“My training for this race was more focused on speed because I want to run fast. On race day, my strategy is to stay with the leading guys until I feel ready to make my move. I have a specific time target, but I will be very happy with a podium finish.”

Last year’s male race was won by Keano Domingo, from North West University, who crossed the finish line in an impressive 29 min 27 sec, ahead of Melikhaya Frans, from Ikhamva Athletics Club, a mere second behind in 29:28.

Poti anticipates another competitive race this year.

“It’s always a privilege to compete against people like Melikhaya, who has accomplished so much in the sport, and I learn a lot from him.

“So, yes, I am looking forward to a great competition.

“I’d like to have a strong start and finish in the top three this year.”

The race is part of the EPA Legacy Project events, and participants can receive a puzzle piece medal.

When asked how important it is for him to complete this series, Poti said, “The EPA Legacy Project has played a very large role in my running career because it provided me with a platform and opportunity to showcase my talent.

“Now, the idea of having a collection of puzzle pieces is fantastic because we can tell a story through our puzzle, because each race has its own set of moments and memories.

“It’s critical for me to finish my series, and I hope I stay injury-free like last year.

“This race will allow me to compete against strong runners from the province, which will shape me to push my limits to the fullest,” he said.

The Colchester Development Run promotes healthy lifestyles, community engagement, and regional development.

The popular family run, which falls under the Legacy Project Events in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is organised by Eastern Province Athletics.

The race consists of 10km and 5km races, and event organisers say they are targeting 1,000 entries.

The 10km event will start at 6am, followed by the 5km 15 minutes later.

Finishers will receive their first puzzle piece medal of the series.

The Herald