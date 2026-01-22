BSA finally strips Makeleni of Eastern Cape belt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing SA finally acted, albeit belatedly, on the saga surrounding the provincial lightweight title by relieving Siseko Makeleni of recognition as the champion to craft a clear direction.

Makeleni was stripped of the title after close to a year of dilly-dallying by the regulator body despite evidence that should have led him to be relieved of the belt in March 2025.

This was when the Mthatha boxer failed to honour his title defence against Hlumelo Gingxana in Dutywa in Mthatha, citing illness, though reports had surfaced that he had not prepared for the fight.

The Daily Dispatch carried a series of reports on the wayward boxer’s non-training antics when he lied about preparing for the bout under previous trainers Mthetho Dumezweni and Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase.

Both trainers denied that Makeleni had set foot in their gymnasiums.

The promoter of the event, Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu, said he had received reports that the boxer was instead indulging in binges, forcing him to organise the tournament without the compulsory provincial title as stipulated in the terms of agreement with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, which funds the tournaments.

Despite Makeleni not submitting a medical certificate as proof of his illness, BSA allowed him to keep the title until he pulled a similar stunt when Pepzin Promotions scheduled the fight in Komani on February 7.

Makeleni prepared briefly for the fight under Dyonase but disappeared again, with Dyonase also accusing him of lack of commitment and joining Gingxana’s trainer, Lonki Witbooi, in calling on BSA to take action.

The regulatory body finally acted after meeting its sanctioning committee, which took a decision to withdraw recognition of Makeleni as the provincial champion.

“Mr Makeleni was issued with a formal offer and provision of a reasonable timeframe to defend the title on February 7 but failed to sign the fight contract,” BSA said in a statement.

“It should be noted that this is a recurrence of the same that happened in March 2025.”

However, BSA could not explain why the decision was not taken after the March 2025 debacle.

The body’s sanctioning committee found that Makeleni’s inaction for the February 7 tournament constituted a failure to defend the title in accordance with prescribed rules.

“The decision [to strip him of the title] is guided by the Boxing Act 11 of 2001 and the amended boxing regulations of 2005, supported by sanctioning and championship policy and rules which state that BSA reserves the right to either withdraw or suspend recognition of a boxer as a champion should he/she fail to defend the title in accordance with the Boxing Act or regulations, or for any reason which justifies suspension or withdrawal of such championship.”

I hope Makeleni learns from this and mends his ways and understands that this was never a personal attack but a fight for justice, and that there is a long line of boxers vying for the title he held hostage — Lonki Witbooi

Witbooi, who filed a formal request to BSA to act on Makeleni’s shenanigans, said he was happy the body had heeded the call and acted, as that would send a clear message to other would-be transgressors that ill-discipline had no place in the sport of boxing.

“Other boxers will know that there are dedicated fighters who end up suffering because of their wayward action, as Gingxana has done,” he said.

“I hope Makeleni learns from this and mends his ways and understands that this was never a personal attack but a fight for justice, and that there is a long line of boxers vying for the title he held hostage.”

BSA said it would exercise its discretion to ensure activity in the lightweight division in the province to close the void created by the vacated title.

“BSA will communicate the identified contenders for the vacant title in due course following the next ratings update.”

Pepzin Promotion had previously arranged for Siyagcoba Veyishiwe to be on standby before opting for Aphiwe Magobiyane.

However, the approval of both boxers remains unclear, as they come from non-winning bouts, with Veyishiwe being held to a draw against Ndibulele Ngqamza in his last bout in December to stretch his winless streak to two bouts, while Magobiyane was knocked out by Lonwabo Sizani in a junior lightweight clash in November despite putting up a gallant showing.

