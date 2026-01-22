Hot weather and action expected at 10th Bridle Drift Half-Marathon on Sunday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bridle Drift Half-Marathon is one of the toughest races in the province, particularly of those at the coast.

The journey from the start on the outskirts of Mdantsane to the picturesque Bridle Drift dam is one of undulation. At its lowest point a dip in the water will be welcomed on a morning expected to be hot and humid.

The runners on a glorious summer morning will be jovial at this particular point — until, that is, they realise the long downhill is mostly smoke and mirrors and that some very serious climbing awaits.

The race starts and finishes at the Masizakhe Children’s Home, as is the custom for Real Gijimas organised road races, since the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, just across the road, “became unavailable”.

On Sunday the runners will celebrate the 10th Bridle Drift, as was done by the race committee and others last Sunday.

Looking back

Growing from humble beginnings, by 2018 the field had reached 666 finishers, and at the early January race there would have been the inevitable no-shows and DNFs, which probably pushed the field to more than 700. In that year the women’s race record was set by Easy Equities Born2Run’s Stephanie Smith in 83:03, which remains the fastest time.

It took a while to rekindle the flame of competitive running after the Covid-19 pandemic — but not as long as the shorter city-based events — and in 2022 numbers were back to well over 500 entries.

The men’s best was recorded that year by Anele Dlamini, who at that stage was running for Ama Ravens. In a field of 514 he clocked an excellent 67:46. Caryn Lategan and her sister Lauren Ranger, both of Easy Equities Born2Run, were first and second in that 2022 race — as they were again in 2024 and last year — running comfortably on both occasions.

In recent years Yanga Malusi, originally of Boxer and later Real Gigimas, has emerged as a dominant figure, winning with a 68:17 in 2023 and a disappointing 70:24 in 2024. On both occasions he beat off the talented Malixole Kalideni of Old Selbornians.

Sandi Kundulu held off a strong and late challenge from Lategan in 2023 to win the women’s race in 89:39.

Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up runners finished fourth in his first attempt in 2024 and last year finished second to Cwenga Nose, who won in a third-fastest time of 69:58.