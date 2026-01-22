Junior Bok training camp call-up for former Pearson High star Denilo Jordaan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Pearson High rugby star Denilo Jordaan, with ball, has been called up to a 42-man SA U20 training squad, which gathered in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Former Pearson High scrumhalf Denilo Jordaan took a step closer to his dream of playing for the Springboks when he was called up to the 42-man SA U20 training squad, which gathered in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

The squad will undertake a short tour of three matches to Georgia in February, and training matches against Varsity Cup sides UCT and Maties will be played before the team’s departure.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has underlined the importance of mental freshness and a strong technical foundation, as he begins preparations for the new season.

“I am extremely excited about being called up to the SA training squad,” Jordaan said. “I attended Pearson High School, and it was at an Easter Festival in Johannesburg at KES, where Pearson played against Northwood, that I got my opportunity to join the Durban Varsity College squad for the Varsity Cup.

“After the game I talked to the Northwood coach and finalised everything, and now I am here in Durban.”

Jordaan says his ambition is to play for the Boks, and his role model is SA scrumhalf Grant Williams.

The attacking No 9 says he is excited about the possibility of making the Junior Springbok team that will play in the U20 Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in May, against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

“I am extremely excited about playing in Gqeberha, as it is where I ended my school career, and it’s also close to my home in Makhanda,” he said.

“I feel one of my strong points is being as calm as possible and not overreacting to some mistakes even if your team are on the back foot. For every rugby lad out there, you have to be a believer.”

The Stellenbosch camp marks a major step in the SA U20s’ campaign for 2026, with the squad featuring a strategic mix of battle-hardened regulars and exciting talent graduating from the successful SA U18s.

Foote says a significant focus of the selection process was managing the workload of the younger contingent. The Junior Bok coach said several players were not selected for the European tour last November to allow them to recover from a taxing year that included grade 12 exams, their school programmes, the U18 Craven Week and the U18 International Series.

“Bringing them in fresh is a big positive for us — they are training hard with the unions and we’re expecting them to do really well,” Foote said.

“I believe it isn’t a lack of talent for us. It’s about making sure we get the foundation of the culture and the environment right for these young men to excel.”

Junior Bok squad for Stellenbosch training camp

Forwards

Props: Oliver Reid (Western Province), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Kai Pratt (Sharks), Sibabalwe Booi (Cheetahs), Ruan Smuts (Cheetahs), JG Badenhorst (Cheetahs), Danie Kruger (Western Province).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Mahle Sithole (Lions).

Locks: Heinrich Theron (Bulls), JP Lombaard (Bulls), James Schnetler (Lions), Riley Norton (Western Province,) JD Hattingh (Lions), AJ Meyer (Western Province).

Loose forwards: Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Alutha Wesi (Western Province), Luke Canon (Lions), Franko Rossouw (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Mumbere "Wasi" Vyambwera (Sharks), Vuyo Gwiji (Lions), Gert Kemp (Western Province), Reuben Kruger (Western Province).

Backs