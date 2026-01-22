Man City players to reimburse travelling fans after shock defeat in Bodo

Manchester City players will dig into their own pockets to refund travelling fans after a humiliating 3-1 Champions League defeat to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in Arctic conditions.
The Premier League club suffered the upset on Tuesday as Bodo/Glimt secured a first Champions League victory thanks to Kasper Hogh’s quick-fire double and Jens Petter Hauge’s stunning solo effort.
City managed a consolation through Rayan Cherki, but the second-half dismissal of 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri sealed a miserable night in the Norwegian town of Bodo.
In the aftermath, senior City players Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland issued a statement acknowledging the sacrifice of supporters who made the long journey north.
“Our supporters mean everything to us. It was a lot of travelling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult night for us on the pitch,” they said on Wednesday.
“Covering the cost of the tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodo is the least we can do.”
They will reimburse the 374 fans a total of £9,357 (R204,433) after they paid about £25 (R546.20) per ticket.
“The City support has an incredible connection with the players on a match day, and this gesture is yet another reminder of that relationship.
“It means a lot to us,” Kevin Parker, speaking on behalf of City’s Official Supporters Club, said.
“We know the players are disappointed with the defeat to Bodo, but with our next game at home on Saturday there’s a chance to get back to winning ways, and our fans will be in full voice, backing the team as they always do.”
Pep Guardiola’s side, who lost 2-0 in the Premier League at Manchester United on Saturday, host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
City sit second in the Premier League with 43 points from 22 matches, seven points behind leaders Arsenal. — Pearl Josephine Nazare
