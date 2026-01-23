Knights’ Haasbroek puts up lone fight to stop Iinyathi being in the driver’s seat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Iinyathi's Chad Claasen bowls to Isaac Dikgale of the Knights in their CSA Division 2 four-day game at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Ruan Haasbroek scored a fine, unbeaten hundred for the Knights as the honours were shared on the opening day of their CSA Division 2 four-day game against the Eastern Cape Iinyathi at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

A good collective bowling display from the Iinyathi ensured the home team are still in the game.

By the 5.20pm print deadline, the East London side had picked up five wickets and the Knights had scored 235.

At the crease for the visitors were Haasbroek on 128 and Seth Fledermaus with 39.

The 28-year-old Haasbroek was the glue in the Knights’ innings and rescued them when Iinyathi smelt blood, looking to rip through the Knights’ middle order.

He came to the crease with the Bloemfontein side in a spot of bother at 34 for three in the 19th over.

He shared two important partnerships that steadied the ship for the Knights, a 79-run partnership with Patrick Botha and the ongoing stand with Fledermaus, which just made it past the 50-mark.

Iinyathi skipper Nathan Roux won the toss and elected to have a go with the new Kookaburra.

Head coach Tumelo Bodibe said before the game that if they won the toss, it would be a no-brainer to bowl first.

Iinyathi handed batter Osphesona Mbekwa his first start of the long format this season, in place of injured Thando Ntini.

Roux’s decision to bowl first reaped rewards immediately as lanky paceman Nico van Zyl edged Gihan Cloete to second slip for just a run in the sixth over.

The opening pair of Van Zyl and Chad Classen got movement off the pitch and kept both ends tight.

The persistent pressure got to Cole Abrahams (16), whose shot off the bowling of Alindile Mhletywa went straight to Classen at square leg.

Isaac Dikgale (17) followed to the dressing room cheaply as well after he mistimed a Hardus Coetzer length ball to Mbekwa at mid-wicket.

The Knights went to lunch at 43/3.

Haasbroek and Ruben Maree tried to reconstruct the innings in the second session but suffered a setback after Van Zyl bowled Maree for two, leaving the Knights on 51/4.

Experienced Botha, 35, and Haasbroek dug deep and made sure the Iinyathi bowlers did not get any further wickets.

Strike rotation was key to their plan.

But close to the end of the second session, Botha was bowled by Lihle Sizani for 32 runs.

The sides went to tea with the Knights on 142/5 and Haasbroek notched up his fifth first-class ton before stumps.

• Meanwhile, Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies and the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka due to injury.

Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been named as their replacements in the 15-player squad.

David Miller will play no part in the T20I series. His availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to a fitness test.

Rubin Hermann replaces him for the T20I series.

Daily Dispatch