Joining Hollywood Athletics Club is about growth - Dijana, Mothibi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Morena Tete Dijana and Edward Mothibi, who recently joined Hollywood Athletics Club, said their highly-publicised move from Nedbank Running Club was about change and career growth, not the money.

This was in response to claims made in the statement issued by their former club manager, Nick Bester, who said the contracts of the pair were not renewed because they “requested retainer rates exceeding what the club can sustainably offer.”

“We are not here for money,” Dijana said.

“Remember, I said it last time, and I have said several times, running is not about the money. It’s about what you want. It should be a passion and love. Not the money. We are not here for money,” Dijana said.

The pair were announced by Hollywood Athletics Club in Durban during a glitzy event in their new offices in Umhlanga, confirming speculation inflamed by their departure from Nedbank Running Club, where they won Comrades Marathon silverware.

Mothibi - the 2019 Comrades marathon champion - said in life a person needs change, as being in the same place for a long time can get boring.

“You have to try and explore and experience how life is outside. That’s how I feel.”

With three Comrades Marathon titles under his belt, current champion Dijana said: “Obviously, I need to grow. I need to compete at the highest level. So, I think this is the opportunity.”

Mothibi said the transition was about finding a place that would bring change.

“I have seen Hollywood Athletics Club as a place where I can come and grow. At the end of the day, Hollywood is the fastest-growing club in the country. As you can see, they have nice vibes. I want to be a part of that,” said Mothibi.

When asked whether their new club and running community should expect more podium positions from them, Dijana was non-committal, saying he couldn’t comment because he did not want to put himself under pressure.

Having been the captain of the popular “Happy Bunch” that dominated the Comrades Marathon for several seasons since he won his first race in 2019, Mothibi said one also needed to bring change to the team.

“With that, I am hoping that what we are bringing to the team will make the team prosper in the future. I hope we will give the club what we are supposed to do,” Mothibi said, adding the “Happy Bunch” is part of the purple club, as other members are expected to join them.

Now that the cat is out of the purple bag, the former Nedbank runners are focusing on preparing for the 2026 Comrades Marathon uprun to Pietermaritzburg in June.

Hollywood Athletics Club Manager, Brett Goodwin, said they also signed another enterprising marathoner, Thabang Mathebula from Pietermaritzburg.

With regards to their technical and nutrition sponsorship, Goodwin said Dijana and Mothibi were responsible for getting sponsorships for themselves with the support of the club. – WATCH: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS NEWS AGENCY