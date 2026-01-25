Bridle Drift Half Marathon goes according to form book

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cwenga Nose of Phantane Athletics Club on his way to winning the Bridle Drift Half Marathon on Sunday.

The 10th running of the Bridle Drift Half Marathon produced few surprises, to the extent that if given an entry list before the race, any knowledgeable pundit would have called the vast majority of the results.

Hot and humid conditions, as are the norm in Buffalo City at this time of year, would have prepared the runners for what is to follow on the 2026 calendar.

Two men who hail from the Eastern Cape but apply much of their racing to their new provinces cannot stay away when enticed to return for a race.

As a result, Cwenga Nose of Phantane and Yanga Malusi of Tymebank raced up front, with the former delivering a winning performance in a time of 68:47, one minute and one second off the race record held by Anele Dlamini, who did not race.

Nose also won the Colchester 10km Development Run at Sundays River on Saturday.

Malusi of Durban-based TymeBank finished second in 69:01, somewhat off his personal best at this race of 68:17, which he recorded in 2023.

Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners, second last year, came in third in 72:24, while Sinethemba Jilingisi of Real Gijimas was fourth in 73:41 and Wandile Sambana of Elliot Madeira was fifth, a mere one second behind.

The first 40+ veteran, Andile Ngwangi, also of Real Gijimas, finished sixth overall, another second off the pace in 73:43.

The women’s race was not as predictable as the men’s, though it was a certain bet that Easy Equities Born2Run’s Caryn Lategan would register a third win in as many weeks unless a sharp visitor arrived at the start.

That never happened, and she won in 92:31.

An interesting race then developed between Lategan’s two clubmates, Andrea Ranger and Lategan’s sister, Lauren Ranger.

It was Andrea’s first race of the year, and she is probably pleased with her second place and time of 95:13.

Lauren, with a stronger second half, was third in 96:25, ensuring her club’s clean sweep of the podium.

In the men’s age category races, the second and third veterans were Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers and Xolisile Sinkintana of Nedbank.

In the 35-39 category, Thandikhaya Siyongo of Scenery Park finished first in 78:50 and Stanley Masuku of Oxford Striders was second with just 26 seconds separating them.

There was only one junior in the tough race, with Lizole Vara of the host club finishing in 78:21.

In the masters 50+ race, Nedbank’s Siyabulela Madlavana won in 82:41; Christophe Bernardie of the same team was second, well off the winner, in 90:15, while Makaya Masumpa of Easy Equities Born2Run was third.

Phillip Quvana, also of the Born2Run franchise, in 97:43, clinched a big win in the 60+ from a promising Vukile Njengele of Original Mambas in 1:46:40 and Colin Bosch of Old Selbornians in 1:49:24.

The women’s age groups had Lategan and the two Rangers also securing the 40+ category.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Taylor of Oxford Striders continued to dominate the 50+ with a win in 1:44:54, followed by Nedbank’s Michelle Conroy in 1:50:41 and Old Selbornian’s Carol Tinhoff third in 1:59:02.

In the 35-39 category, Taylor’s teammate, Angelique Norton, came in first in 1:40:56, followed by Effe Mayo of Pumpkis AC and Sive Nomapelana of Chillie Runners.

Hester Ferrezuelo of Easy Equities Born2Run took the 60+ event again in 1:51:12, while the first junior home was Bukho Breakfast of Brac in 1:53:51.

