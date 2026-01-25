Bungu joins mourners to pay tribute to Nekile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scores of boxing legends, including Vuyani Bungu (fourth from left) gathered for the funeral of Sgigi Nekile in Joza, Makhanda, on Sunday.

Scores of former boxing champions, including record-holder Vuyani Bungu, gathered in Joza township, Makhanda, to pay their respects to ex-boxer Sgigi Nekile at his funeral on Sunday.

Nekile, 55, died in Cape Town after a long battle with diabetes, which led to the amputation of his legs.

Based in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), Nekile is best remembered for giving Bungu a tough time during their epic SA junior featherweight title clash at East London’s Orient Theatre in 1992, when the rivalry between the two regions was at its fiercest.

He came to the fight on a nine-bout winning streak while Bungu, from Mdantsane, had lost his previous fight against future world champion Freddie Norwood.

In a highly competitive clash which swung to and fro, Bungu eventually overwhelmed an exhausted Nekile to record a stoppage in the 11th and penultimate round.

Bungu, who went on to set a record for the most world title defences by an SA boxer when he retained his IBF junior featherweight belt 13 times, described Nekile as one of the fighters who shaped his career.

“He was a tough customer with a never-say-die attitude, and that helped prepare me for the rigour of the sport going forward,” he said.

“By the time I got my first world title shot against Kennedy McKinney, I had already been toughened up by the likes of Sgigi, so I cannot thank him enough for the role he played in my career.

“Hence, I could not pass up the opportunity to come and bid farewell to him.”

Bungu caused a colossal upset in a fight which was voted the 1994 World Upset of the Year when he dethroned US Olympic gold medallist McKinney three bouts after the Nekile fight.

Nekile subsequently reeled off a five-fight winning streak which ended when he was surprisingly stopped by rising prospect Kororo Goduka, who was Bungu’s sparring partner, in 1994.

The losses to Bungu and Goduka remain the only blemishes in his record of 16 bouts with 14 wins.

