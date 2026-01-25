Phantane’s Nose storms to victory in Colchester

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The men's podium finishers at the Colchester 10km Development Run were Cwenga Nose (winner, middle), Sinawo Poti (second, left) and Melikhaya Frans (third).

Cwenga Nose and Refeloe Solomons emerged victorious in the 10th edition of the Colchester 10km Development Run at the Mackay Bridge Angling Club on Saturday.

Nose, 25, from the Phantane Athletics Club in KwaZulu-Natal, was the first male athlete to cross the finish line in 28 minutes and 45 seconds.

He was followed by Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Sinawo Poti in a time of 30:02, and teammate Melikhaya Frans took third place in 30:02.

Nose trimmed 42 seconds off the 2025 winning time set by Keano Domingo (29:27).

“The course was flat, nice, and easy, and the race was good,” Nose remarked.

“I can encourage others who have never participated in this race to do so. The race is well organised, and everything is perfect.

“So, people must come and join the race and join the other races that are coming up, such as the NMB 50km this coming weekend.”

In the women’s race, it was Solomons, 44, of the Nedbank Running Club who took first place, coming in at 37:38.

Teammate Kelly van Vliet finished second in 38:12, followed by Aspen Running Club’s Alexia Loizou in 38:48.

“I feel very happy to win the Colchester run. I was hoping for a podium finish, but winning it is a great blessing.

“The preparation for the race was good, though I mostly focused on the ultra run that is happening this coming weekend.

“So, I have a lot of mileage on, and I am very happy with today’s result,” Solomons said.

Race director and founder of the Colchester Development Run Michael Mbambani said he was thrilled by the race outcome.

“This is our special event. This year was the 10th edition.

“The race was sold out; this year we had 990 entries, and this year we had 1,380 runners. We can’t be happier than that.

“It was a great win and a great time by the winner, Nose, and Solomons. It was a great turnout, and we can’t be happier than this,” Mbambani said.

The popular family run, which falls under the Legacy Project Events in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, was organised by EP Athletics.