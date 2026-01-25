Slot blames fatigue as Liverpool fail again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England

Liverpool boss Arne Slot blamed tiredness for his side’s concession of a 95th-minute goal away to Bournemouth that saw them slump to a 3-2 Premier League defeat after coming back from two goals down on Saturday.

The reigning champions have been a shadow of last year’s side so far, losing seven league games and struggling to break down sides that they brushed aside during their imperious march to the 2024/25 title.

“For the last five, six, seven, eight, nine, or 10 games, we mainly have to play with the same players, the players we have available, and then sometimes a few of them could be, at the end of the game, a bit tired,” Slot said in post-match interviews with British broadcasters.

“I think that’s what you could see today in the end as well.”

Bournemouth raced out to a 2-0 lead before being pegged back to 2-2 in the 80th minute through Dominik Szoboszlai’s equaliser, and the remainder of the game was a wide-open, end-to-end affair.

“Both teams were trying to score a goal; they had better opportunities than us in the last 10 minutes, and then in the end there is a long throw-in which led to a goal,” Slot said before criticising officials for not playing more added time.

“But in the end, that didn’t matter because they scored, although maybe we could have had them for two or three (more) minutes, but this game should not have had (only) four minutes of extra time.”

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was delighted with his side’s resilience and how they reacted to Liverpool’s surging comeback.

“It is a massive win for us because we were in a difficult situation,” he told the BBC.

“We are finding ways to get points against difficult opposition.

“I am very proud of the team and what we are doing. We are adapting, and we are getting good points.”

• Embattled Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank endured abuse from his own fans for the second week running after his struggling side scrambled a late 2-2 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The London club were heading for a third successive Premier League defeat when Cristian Romero’s 89th-minute header at least spared them from ignominy against 19th-placed Burnley.

It did not spare Frank though as visiting fans again turned on the Dane, as they did at home against West Ham United last weekend, chanting ‘sacked in the morning’ as he made his way off the Turf Moor pitch.

Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday had lifted the gloom a little, but failing to beat a Burnley side who have not won a league game since October means Frank’s prospects remain bleak.

Asked about the reaction of the fans, Frank said: “I think the message to the fans, as I’ve said the whole time, is that we’re working very hard to make sure everything is going in the right direction, and we’ll keep doing that.

“I think we took some of the confidence from the game against Dortmund into the game,” Frank said.

“I think in the first half we were good. I think actually we were very good, dominating the game, on top, creating a lot of chances and opportunities; we could have gone 2-0, more or less, if not out of sight, then definitely in a very good way to try to win a football match.

“Then unfortunately it lacked two moments where we didn’t defend it well enough.

“We did more than enough to get the equaliser and, over the game, more than enough to win it. But unfortunately not.”

Tottenham now have only two wins in their past 14 Premier League games. — Philip O’Connor and Martyn Herman