Tini vies for redemption in ring return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After their brutal fight at Tsogo Sun, bosom buddies Awonke Tini and Zolisa Batyi took time to heal at the beach ahead of Tini's ring return in Mthatha on Saturday.

Sometimes a boxer can benefit from a loss depending on how it was suffered, as Awonke Tini is showing by making a ring return in Mthatha on Saturday.

The Duncan Village southpaw will face Sihle Booi in a featherweight bout at the OR Tambo Hall just a few weeks after his loss to Zolisa Batyi at Tsogo Sun in Hemingways Mall in December.

Despite being bosom buddies, Batyi and Tini waged a memorable war of attrition, swapping big punches throughout the eight rounds the bout lasted.

Taking turns in control, the two left-handers left it all in the ring, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd that filled up the Lakhe Promotion tournament.

A few days later, they were spotted enjoying themselves on one of East London’s beaches with the scars of their brutal battle still visible.

It was one of those cliché bouts where both boxers won.

The bout was only the second in the year for the hard-hitting 24-year-old, having virtually sent former provincial champion Luthando Mbumbulwana into retirement with a third-round knockout in March.

Like his peers, Tini is struggling for activity, as he does not have a dedicated promoter to guide him.

In 2024, he fought just once when he took an ill-advised bout in Johannesburg and ended up suffering a third-round stoppage loss to Bheki Maitse.

His trainer, Thembani Gopheni, said taking the bout in Mthatha was aimed at keeping Tini active in a quest to steer him towards a title shot.

“We are ready for the provincial title, but as we are coming off a loss from Batyi, I don’t think we qualify,” he said.

“This is why this fight against Booi is very important for our career projection.”

The provincial belt was earmarked to be contested by Simamkele Singile and Siphenathi Nobanda in August, but Tini objected against Singile being given first preference when he had not fought in the division.

“Beating Booi will open plenty of doors for Tini, and people saw how he performed against Batyi even though he lost,” Gopheni said.

The tournament to be promoted by KM Sports will feature at least three Gopheni-trained boxers in action, including SA bantamweight contender Lusizo Manzana and flyweight star Sinovuyo Mthintelwa.

Manzana, who was also in action in the Lakhe Promotion in December, will take on former victim Michael Daries, while Mthintelwa engages in his first title bout against Luxolo Gungutho for provincial honours.

The event is one of the six shows funded by the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

Daily Dispatch