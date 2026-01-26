Iinyathi not giving up on promotion dream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite having an average CSA Division 2 four-day competition, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi have not given up on their mission to get promotion to the top flight.

That is the sentiment from their head coach, Tumelo Bodibe.

He wants them to get as many points as they can in the coming one-day competition, starting next month.

In the combined log (T20, four-day and one-dayers), Iinyathi are currently in third place behind the Knights and Garden Route Badgers.

This is after they reached the final of the T20s and finished mid-table in the four-dayers.

To increase their chances of getting promotion, the East London side have to win the one-day competition.

They kick-start their campaign against the CSA Emerging side at Buffalo Park on February 22.

That game will mark the start of the defence of Iinyathi’s title.

They were crowned co-champions last season along with the Tuskers.

“We will have to push in the one-day comp because the higher we finish on its log, the better chance we stand,” Bodibe said.

In the red-ball format, Iinyathi chalked up only a single win in their six games, lost three matches and drew twice.

They finished with 61.34 points, and compared to the 2024/25 season, it is a downgrade in the long format.

Last season, Iinyathi had 78.7 points.

Injuries to key players, Bodibe said, hindered their preparation for the tournament.

“After the T20 final in November, we had Thozama Totana and Alindile Mhletywa on the injury list. Imagine, those were our top two bowlers in that T20 competition,” Bodibe said.

“We had to rely on Nico van Zyl and Chad Classen, who were returning from injury, to spearhead our red-ball bowling attack.

“Those guys did not feature in the T20 at all. It took time for them to settle back. And they had to bowl in away conditions that suited batting teams.

“When we were just starting to get our rhythm, we lost Michael Copeland, who is key to our middle order.

“And lastly, before the Knights game, Thando Ntini picked up an injury as well, and he is someone who leads the bowling and helps around with the bat when needed,” he said.

Bodibe was hopeful that some of his injured personnel were going to recover and that the almost-month-long break would help them get through the hoops in the team’s preparation.

Iinyathi captain Jerome Bossr is expected to return to the team after a long-term leg injury.

The explosive opener has been training with the team during the four-dayers.