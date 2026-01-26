Vilakazi aims to ride wave of weekend’s success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United want nothing less than a full six points from their upcoming Betway Premiership home clashes, starting with a high-stakes showdown against Durban City at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys finally tasted victory for the second time this season on Saturday, edging Orbit College 1-0 in front of their home fans.

The victory was also coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s first since taking over from Belgian coach Luc Eymael three months ago. He will be hopeful it is not the last.

Chippa are now 15th on the log, with 12 points from 16 matches.

However, only a point separates them from automatic relegation with candidates Magesi FC, who are rock bottom in 16th spot.

Kanu, as he is known in football circles, will rely on his players to maintain the momentum gained from the weekend’s results.

“We have two games at home,” Vilakazi said.

“We are hosting Durban City, and Richards Bay will also come to East London.

“So, I believe that with the confidence that we have gained from winning away, we should also win at home and dominate there.

“That’s extremely important to us.”

Justice Figareido, on loan from Orlando Pirates, scored the winning goal in the second half to break Chippa’s league winless streak of nine matches.

Before the weekend’s result, the Chilli Boys’ only league success this season came against the same Orbit FC in September, a 2-1 victory.

Vilikazi said he would plan accordingly for Durban City.

The last time the two sides met, City won 1-0.

When asked if he would make any changes to the team that played at the weekend, he replied: “Why fix something that isn’t broken?

“Plus, because matches are not the same, we will approach the upcoming matches differently.

“We still need to look at Durban City’s structure and approach. We’ll watch how they play and plan accordingly.”

Last week, Chippa announced the signing of defender Abbubaker Mobara.