Blue Bulls Daisies set to reveal ex-Border and EP player Nobanda

Yandisa Nobanda of Kwaru clears the ball against Mdanduli Sharks during day one of the Women's Club Championship at the Alberton Rugby Club in Johannesburg in 2025

The Blue Bulls Daisies have raided the Eastern Cape again, this time around luring Eastern Province and former Border Ladies utility back Yandisa “Teddy” Nobanda.

She is set to be unveiled by the Pretoria team in the coming days as part of their new signings.

According to close sources, Nobanda, from the Mthatha region, has been put through her paces in the nation’s capital and hit the ground running in their sessions.

The flyhalf has been spotted in the pink training regalia of the Bulls.

The Bulls started their first camp of 2026 last week. They will be eyeing a fourth consecutive title.

Former Chief Henry Bokleni High pupil Nobanda becomes the latest Eastern Cape addition to the Bulls after the late Lusanda Dumke, Unam Tose, Asithandile Ntoyanto and Yonela Ngxingolo, among other players.

Those players were part of the mass departure of major Border Ladies players in 2023 after the Pretoria franchise became the first professional women’s team to be launched in SA.

“They have been keeping an eye on her for a while even when she was a Border player before joining EP last season,” a source said.

“She is the full package. She provides the Bulls with versatility at the back; she is able to play centre, flyhalf and can be used as fullback.

“Her accuracy in her goal kicking is also something that impressed the coaches at the Bulls.”

Nobanda has a remarkable CV.

She was the standout player for the Kwaru team that made history in 2025 and won the Premier Division Final of the inaugural Betway Women’s Club Championship, beating the Walker Bay Babes in Johannesburg.

She was part of the Border Ladies that won the Women’s Premier Division titles in 2021 and 2022.

After the exodus of her ex-teammates in 2023, she became part of the core leadership group at Border and was one of the key players.

Those ingredients earned her a call-up to one of the Springbok Women camps under coach Swys de Bruin.

She performed well in the struggling Eastern Province squad and was among the leading point scorers.

At the Bulls she will compete for the number 10 jersey against Springbok flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg.

Other than Nobanda, the Bulls have already exercised their financial power in 2026 by roping in Scotland blindside flanker Fiona Cooper.

Cooper becomes the first overseas player to sign for a South African women’s franchise.

The 29-year-old captained Scotland’s U20s a few years back.

