Hudson Park excel at Kingswood water polo despite loss in final

Hudson Park finished as runners-up in the Brian Baker girls' water polo tournament at Kingswood in Makhanda at the weekend.

Hudson Park proved to be the giant killers at the Brian Baker girls’ water polo tournament hosted by Kingswood in Makhanda at the weekend before finally falling short against St Anne’s in the final.

Their big moment came on Saturday when they defeated the favourites, Herschel, in a thrilling semifinal that went to a shootout.

Coach David Carter’s side, who qualified for their first final, showed their intentions early when they took a 1-0 lead against Herschel in the first chukka.

However, the Cape Town side showed their pedigree by opening up a 3-2 lead in the second quarter.

Hudson, however, were undaunted.

“After winning the Woodridge Stayers title last year we were confident about our abilities coming into this tournament, where we have been tested by extremely tough competition,” Carter said.

On their way to the semifinals Hudson pulled off two upsets, downing Reddam House Constantia 8-7 in a group stage match before squeezing past Durban Girls’ College 7-6 in the quarterfinals.

The key to the victories was their ability to hold onto the lead once they hit the front.

“The girls have been solid all tournament – defensively super strong, great teamwork all around, a superstar goalkeeper and two captains who have been leading the team from the back and front,” Carter said.

The match against Herschel ended 6-6 after regulation time, but Hudson, thanks to outstanding work from goalkeeper Caylin Mackenzie, came away with a 3-2 advantage in the penalty shootout.

In the final, Farran Elliott and Inez Letschert scored hat-tricks to help St Anne’s sprint to a 7-4 victory over Hudson Park.

St Anne’s coach Cameron Wiid was delighted with the final outcome.

“I’m so proud and so impressed with the girls for such a good performance in the final,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling when you put in the hard work, the team’s committed, they see the vision, and it all works out at tournament time.

“To come home with the gold is a great feeling.”

Maggy Matthews joined the goal-scorers, while Kara Batting fired in a hat-trick for Hudson and Kayden Glasgow scored too.

Batting finished the tournament as the highest goal-scorer with 22 goals, alongside Reddam Bedfordview’s Caitlin Scrimgeour.

With a team that finished as runners-up at last year’s St Stithians Stayers tournament, Wiid arrived at the annual showpiece with a strong side that carried huge expectations.

The pressure might have been on but St. Anne’s played with freedom.

They showed admirable cohesion in the title game and could have won by a wider margin had it not been for Mackenzie’s heroics in the Hudson goal.

She was the busier of the two goalies and pulled off several saves to keep the score at 0-0 after the first chukka.

However, St Anne’s stuck doggedly to their game plan, and their pressure finally paid off shortly before the halftime break.

Hudson Park replied immediately, but St Anne’s were soon back on the attack to take the lead again.

Their quality was on show in the second half when the team from KwaZulu-Natal extended their lead to 3-1 in the first minute of the third chukka.

With a two-goal cushion established, Hudson were unable to close the gap.

The intensity rose in the final quarter as the East London team mounted a fight back and five more goals were scored. But St Anne’s maintained their edge in that period (3-2) for an overall win of 7-4. — SuperSportschools.com