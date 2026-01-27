Kingswood sisters rise up the ranks in SA junior tennis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kingswood tennis star Madison Edwards has made a big impact on Eastern Cape tennis, most recently helping the Eastern Cape Aloes side reach the semifinals of the SA U19 interprovincial tournament in Pretoria.

The 17-year-old pupil, now in grade 12, was joined in the team by 15-year-old sister Jordan who played at No 4. They played a big part in EP beating Western Province in the quarterfinals, helping the province to reach the IPT semis. Madison went on to be selected for the SA Schools U19 team.

Having grown up in Midrand, Johannesburg, Madison began playing tennis at the age of four, and her earliest memories go back to competing in her first U10 tournaments, where she discovered her love for the game.

One of her most cherished moments came at just 11 years old when she made the Gauteng Central U13 interprovincial side and was selected as a reserve for the SA U13 team that same year. That tournament remains her favourite to this day.

“With little pressure to win everything, I was able to prove to myself and others that I had what it took to go far in the sport,” she said.

“It was my first real taste of being recognised and respected for the hard work I had put in — and from that point on my focus shifted entirely to what was required to achieve my goals.”

Her most recent interprovincial tournament was especially meaningful, as it marked her final one.

Known for its demanding preparation, high intensity and quality competition, interprovincials have always been a highlight, not only for the tennis but also for the friendships and memories created along the way.

“I was playing No 1, and that comes with significant pressure to perform, but I must thank my team for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the tournament,” she said.

Madison shares a unique on-court relationship with her Jordan. Although the sisters have competed in different age groups for most of their careers, warming up together at tournaments or playing doubles for their school often came with its frustrations.

“But over time that rivalry has evolved into deep appreciation and mutual support, and I am Jordan’s biggest supporter, both on and off the court.”

Among the highlights of Madison’s career are consistently representing her province as the No 1 player throughout high school, as well as earning selection for the South African U17 and U19 teams.

In 2023 she had the opportunity to tour the UK with the South African side, where she competed internationally and experienced first-hand the standard of tennis abroad compared to SA. The tour also included the unforgettable experience of watching matches at Wimbledon, including centre-court fixtures, and seeing some of her favourite players live – a once-in-a-lifetime experience she will never forget.

Outside of tennis, Madison is also a committed water polo player, having started the sport in grade 7. What drew her in was the strong team dynamic, something that contrasts with the individual nature of tennis. She has represented her school’s first-team water polo side since grade 9.

Madison attributes much of her success to her parents, who have invested enormous time, energy and resources to ensure she and Jordan have access to top-level coaching, training programmes, schools and tournaments across the country.

