Sibiya shores up defence ahead of Baroka clash

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya plans to strengthen his defence against Baroka in their Motsepe Foundation Championship match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday (3.30pm).

This comes after the Gqeberha side lost 2-1 to Lerumo Lions, a game the coach believes they could have won if they had finished better on Saturday.

Ahead of their loss to Lerumo, Sibiya was confident all their hard work during the Fifa break would pay off and his team would return to winning ways in the new year.

Friday’s defeat marks the Yellow Nations’ fifth consecutive league loss this season.

The last time Highbury secured three points was in November against Upington City.

However, Sibiya has faith his side will turn the corner.

Highbury are 12th on the log with 18 points from 15 games.

“We have learnt from our previous loss,” Sibiya said.

“We know we need to defend better near the end of the game, whether we are leading, the opponent is leading, or it is a draw.

“If we had handled those aerial balls better, we could have won the game.

“To be honest, our opponents did not appear to be scoring. We were in control, but I don’t believe we were in control of the match near the end.

“We lost control of the game and lost our strategy. We reviewed the videos from our previous match and developed session plans to help with some of the deficiencies we had near the end of the match.

“We will continue to work hard and make improvements. We are confident we will turn a corner soon and make ourselves and the people of Gqeberha proud.”

The last time the teams met, Highbury won 1-0 at Gelvandale Stadium.

Sibiya will be hoping his troops repeat the dose over Bakgakga.

