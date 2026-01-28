Bok Women coaches to outline new Super League vision in early East London visit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok Women coaches will have a two-day visit to East London to engage with Border Ladies staff members and players to outline their expectations for the new Women’s Super League starting in February.

Discussions are expected to be around squad depth for the national team for this year and up until the Women’s World Cup in 2029.

The engagements start on Thursday and finish on Friday.

The brief will also include how Border players could fit into the national system.

The visit normally occurs midseason, but they have now opted for early engagement.

The Springbok Women reached the quarterfinal of the World Cup for the first time in 2025.

To maintain the standard and improve, it has been reported that SA Rugby is expected to hand out more than 100 central contracts for the new professional Women’s Super League.

The contracted players will be the top priority of the national team.

“They usually do the visit during the season, but this time around they have opted to do it before the new season starts,” Border Rugby Union executive member Siphokazi Njani said.

“It is sort of an alignment camp for them to share what their vision is for the year.

“Remember there is the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup this year; the US and New Zealand are also coming. It is a busy year; they will need depth for the Springboks.

“One of the things the national coaches will probably touch on will be the Super League and contracts, and how Border fits in and how they will work hand-in-hand with the national team,” she said.

Border Ladies kick off their Super League campaign against the Blue Bulls Daisies at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on February 14.

Njani said they have not lost any senior players from 2025 to the bigger unions this season, though the union was still facing financial constraints.

They have 30 players in camp working towards competing in the new league.

Over the past three seasons, Border have lost key players to the well-off franchises.

This, Njani said, has often caused disruption in the coaching plans, as they have to hit the rebuild button.

“For the first time in a long time we have managed to keep our Springbok players and the majority of our senior players, which will be an advantage for the coaching staff in their planning.

“We have also added some players who were in our youth team (U20) last year. We lost two players to EP.

“Our vision is to be among the top three, if not two, teams in the competition this year.

“It will be hard again for us because we have to compete with unions like the Bulls and Boland, who have financial backing, but we will push as hard as we can,” she said.

