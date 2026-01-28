Dazel backs Blitzboks’ attack to fire in Singapore

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The normal challenges at the HSBC SVNS Singapore are well documented and accepted by the Springbok Sevens side as they arrived in the Asian city this week.

However, according to Blitzbok assistant coach Renfred Dazel, success will be determined by their ability to handle the unexpected hurdles in the Singapore National Stadium.

The Blitzboks landed in humid Singapore in hot form, having won the previous HSBC SVNS tournament (in Cape Town in December) and topping the log after two events, helped by scoring more tries than any other team in the opening two events.

That, along with their knowledge of the humidity, the playing surface of the pitch and a six-hour time difference, should be a confidence booster, but arriving without proven playmakers Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown and Dewald Human was not part of the season’s planning.

The trio have won many tournament titles around the world and have held the World Series and World Championship trophies aloft, but for Dazel the squad depth could counter the loss of the three playmakers, who are all injured.

Their input on attack is well known, and in Cape Town South Africa scored 19 tries from the third phase or more (tournament average 13) and 4.2 tries per match (tournament average 3.4).

“We would have liked for at least one of them to be here as they are world-class playmakers, but as always in rugby this will provide the next player an opportunity to make his mark,” said Dazel, who oversees the Blitzboks’ attack, where the playmakers are crucial.

“We have made the necessary adjustments, mainly due to the versatility of the squad. We have a new player in Luan (Giliomee), who is a specialist in that role, while Nabo Sokoyi, who was so impressive on debut in Cape Town at centre, can play scrumhalf/sweeper and flyhalf.

“Not to forget the skills of Donavan Don, who can also move from the outside backs to flyhalf.”

Giving new players opportunities are part of the wider plan, Dazel added.

“We were always going to give new players opportunities as we build depth towards the 2028 Olympic Games and I am confident in the abilities of players like Nabo, Luan and Renaldo Young to make the step-up expected of playing at this level.

“If we also manage to stay within our structure and execute well, it will be a good weekend, despite the close margins between the eight sides competing.” — SA Rugby Communications