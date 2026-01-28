Maphekula aims for podium finish at NMB Gqeberha Ultra

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Mzwanele Maphekula is hoping for a top-three finish in the NMB Gqeberha Ultra-marathon on Saturday.

Mzwanele Maphekula of Ikhamva Athletics Club aims to make it sixth time lucky and secure a podium finish in the NMB Gqeberha Ultra-marathon (50km) at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Saturday.

Having managed a top 10 in 2025, Maphekula is determined to be among the medals this time round.



“My preparation for the NMB Gqeberha 50km race has gone well this year,” Maphekula said.

“Last year, I finished the race in 3:11:08, placing seventh, but this year I believe I will perform much better.

“I have been preparing for the race since December, and I have had no breaks or injuries.

“So, I had a lot of time to work on things that I didn’t get to last year, such as speed.

“However, I was able to do speed this year, and I am very happy because I am healthy and mentally prepared for the race.

“This is my sixth race, and my goal is to finish on the podium this year. I’ve seen a lot of progress in my running and am confident that I’ll finish on the podium.

“This year, I’m aiming for a three-hour finish time, which I believe will be enough to get me on the podium.”

Maphekula, who is from KwaMagxaki, said distance and speed were his strong suits during training.

“Last year’s competition in the male elite race was extremely tough, and I expect an even tougher field this year.

“What gives me confidence, though, is the finish time I hope to achieve this year.

“Anyone running against me on Saturday must beat my time to finish on the podium.”

In its sixth edition, the event is a popular qualifier for major SA races such as the Two Oceans and Comrades.

Last year’s winner of the male race was Melikhaya Frans, 35, who clocked a time of two hours, 48 minutes, and 55 seconds to win his first NMB Gqeberha 50km title after racing as a pacer in 2024.

The Ikhamva Athletics Club runner was followed by Tsepo Mathibelle in 2:54:53, who finished second, and Luyanda Tshangana in 2:57:15.

In last year’s women’s race, Theresa Buchner of 32Gi Athletic Club managed a time of 4:07:42 to break the tape way ahead of Davera Magson of Nedbank Running Club in second place in 4:10:31.

Annemie Holtzhausen finished third in 4:13:16.

This year, runners can choose from three distances: the classic 50km, a challenging 21.1km, or a swift 10km dash.

Both the male and female winners of the Ultra will receive an R8,000 cash prize.

The 50km race will start at 5am, followed by the 21.1km at 5.30am and the 10km at 6am.

The course follows a flat, scenic out-and-back route along the Gqeberha coast.

Saturday’s road closures include Marine Drive (8th-9th Ave) from 3am to 2pm and Admiralty Way to Willows (4am to 8am).

The race will be an official Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon qualifier, with an official timing mat at the 42.2km mark.

For those runners who only want to run up to 42.2km, they are allowed to do so.

