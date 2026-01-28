SA-England rivalry reignites at Spar Challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fierce rivalry between the Proteas and England’s Roses will be reignited when the Spar Challenge netball series starts at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The teams ranked fourth and fifth in the world have enjoyed some hotly contested clashes over the years, most recently at the start of last year when the Proteas claimed one win and England one win in the Nations Cup in the UK.

What makes this week’s series more intriguing is that the arch-rivals have been drawn in the same pool for the Commonwealth Games to be held later this year in Glasgow.

“I think with eyes on the Commonwealth Games, this is great preparation for us as a country to see what type of combinations work best against the combinations they put out there,” said Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk.

“It’s great to have the first opportunity as a new coaching pair to play one of the [world’s] top four in South Africa. They need to feel a bit of our environment, so we’re hoping the crowds will come out and give them that true South African feel to the game.

“You only become the best if you play against the best and if you beat the best. It’s important the players understand the standard they have to uphold,” said Van Dyk.

Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane said she was confident her side has what it takes to pull off another win against the English, especially on home turf.

“I’m extremely excited, especially because the team that’s going to face them now is not the same. We’ve got new people who have new things to give, so we’re getting into this series unpredictably, and that’s what I love about this team.

“Every person who is within this squad is ready to perform for us going into this series. With England, we never really want to step back, we are going to go in hard. We want to win this series, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

The England camp expressed their love of touring South Africa and the respect they have for the Proteas side after so many close battles.

“I think this head-to-head over many years has brought a fantastic quality of netball. Quite a different style to match-ups between ourselves and Australia and New Zealand. In its own right I think the head-to-head has been really entertaining and competitive,” said England coach Jess Thirlby.

“We respect the passion and the momentum the Proteas have had over the last 18 months, the breakthrough talent that’s come in, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to hit out against what we believe to be a South African team on the rise.”

England captain Fran Wilson said: “I know we’ve got a few girls in our squad who haven’t had the opportunity yet to play against South Africa. That’s very important for us as well, to have some players get that exposure against the South African style and feel the rivalry we now have, which is really special.

“I’m expecting similar rivalry to what we had last January, but here on your home soil, so we’re very excited for it.”

The opening match between the Proteas and the Roses takes place at 6pm on Thursday, with the remaining matches being contested on Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (4pm). — BLD Communications