Highbury coach Sibiya thrilled with point against Baroka, but believes they can do better

Highbury's Ayanda Dlamini during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match against Baroka at Baroka Village in Lebowakgomo, on January 28, 2026

Despite being pleased with the point away to Baroka FC, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya believes his team could have done better.

Highbury played to a goalless draw against Bakgakga in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Polokwane’s Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

The result means the Gqeberha side have taken four points against Baroka this season.

But Sibiya wants more.

He said the draw laid the groundwork for their return to winning ways as they prepare for their home match against Upington City at the NMU Madibaz Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

The Yellow Nation have gone five league games without a win and will be looking to turn things around on Sunday.

“On Wednesday, we played very well and dominated the game,” Sibiya said.

“On balance of play, we deserved to win the game, but we’ll regroup and prepare for our next game against Upington on Sunday.

“We are playing at home, and I believe that this is a must-win game. We have to win on Sunday if we want to stay in contention.

“Everyone knows that we will do our best to try to win the football match.”

Reflecting on their draw, the coach said, “We started the game well.

“We created opportunities, but we failed to capitalise in the first half. We had three clear-cut chances but failed to convert them.

“However, one needs to be grateful about the results away, which is a draw away. This season we have not lost to Baroka.

“We’re grateful for the building blocks. I am very proud of our goalkeeper, Ayanda Dlamini, for keeping a clean sheet, and also our centre back, Sicelo Hlatshwayo.

“It was his first match with the team on Wednesday, and I was pleased to see him perform so well.

“This is something we can build on. We’re still in the chasing pack, and we believe that we need just two straight wins to get back.”

Highbury are 12th on the log with 19 points from 16 matches.

They are tied on points with The Bees, who have a better goal difference.

Sibiya’s troops are 10 points away from a promotional play-off spot, which is currently occupied by Casric Stars and Kruger United, both with 29 points.

They are 11 points away from automatic promotion candidates Milford on 30.