Koepka called Woods after LIV exit, returns to PGA Tour with ‘no regrets’

When Brooks Koepka got his release from LIV Golf late last year, which set in motion his eventual return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods was the first person who came to mind for a phone call.

Koepka is making his PGA Tour return this week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open, two weeks after the five-time major winner was reinstated through a returning member programme designed to bring elite players back to the US-based circuit.

Speaking at his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday in San Diego, Koepka revealed 15-time major winner Woods was top of mind for a call after he managed to leave LIV.

“Yeah, called him,” said Koepka. “Once I had the opportunity to I guess get reinstated on the PGA Tour, it was exciting and kind of didn’t know what to do. That was the first person who kind of came to mind.

“I felt Tiger was somebody I’ve relied on in the past for questions and answers and how to deal with things, and I felt that was maybe the most comfortable call for me.”

Former world number one Koepka, who had one year remaining on his LIV contract according to media reports, also said he decided to leave the breakaway circuit so he could spend more time at home with family.

The 35-year-old American, who was one of the top players to join the lucrative LIV Golf circuit, said he had no regrets, despite the twists and turns between tours.

“I don’t regret anything I do. I’ve learnt a lot. I’ve always enjoyed the ride no matter where I’m at. You also learn from anything, anything you’re doing, so I have no regrets,” said Koepka.

“But at the same time, I’m excited for this new chapter.”

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy referenced what he perceived as a shifting mindset among former LIV Golf members when asked about Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour.

“I think it says more about Brooks than anything else,” McIlroy told reporters.

“He obviously is a very competitive person and wants to compete at the highest level. I think he made the decision that he thought competing at the highest level meant coming back to the PGA Tour.

“You’ve seen others say this recently. Patrick Reed said it in Dubai last week. It seems some of those guys are maybe starting to realise they’re not getting everything they wanted out of going over there, and that’s obviously a great thing for the PGA Tour.”

McIlroy, 36, owns a career grand slam among his 29 PGA Tour victories.

Reed, who is ranked No 29 in the world, completed an impressive victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. However, he admitted his LIV Golf status remains in the air with the start of the season two weeks away.

“We’re still finalising the contract,” Reed, 35, said on Sunday.

“We’re not complete on that yet. It’s one of those things that I don’t like to talk business and stuff while I’m playing, and so Monday through to Wednesday is the only time to really talk about it.” — Frank Pingue. Additional reporting by Field Level Media