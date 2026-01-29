‘Pink One’ guns for EC title after calamitous bout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thembani Gopheni will guide Sinovuyo Mthintelwa to a provincial title clash in Mthatha on Saturday.

Former amateur star Sinovuyo Mthintelwa’s ring return in Mthatha on Saturday will be two-pronged, as he will bid to erase the disappointment of his last bout while also vying for his first title.

The boxer popularly known as the “Pink One” due to his light complexion faces Luxolo Gungutho for the vacant provincial flyweight title in a KM Sports tournament at OR Tambo Hall.

The fight comes four months after calamitous scenes erupted when he appeared to land a punch after the bell, ending his bout against Thimna Lingana.

After surprisingly getting outboxed for most of the rounds, Mthintelwa threw caution to the wind in the last round as he finally rocked Lingana with big blows.

As he looked to close the show, aware that he could be down on the scores, Mthintelwa landed a big right a split second after the bell had sounded to end the round and the bout.

Lingana pitched forward and fell.

The referee did not pick up the count as expected and instead seemed to be signalling that the fight was over as Lingana wobbled to his corner.

However, the outcome was announced as a knockout win for Mthintelwa, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd as well as SuperSport boxing commentary team, which included legend Vuyani Bungu.

Fight supervisor Siya Vabaza-Booi refused to explain the reason the fight was announced as a knockout when the referee did not administer a count.

The fight was to prove his last appearance for Mthintelwa under Xaba Promotions, as he was later caught in the crossfire of the promotion’s star boxer, Landile Ngxeke’s defection to Colin Nathan in Johannesburg.

This after Mthintelwa’s trainer, Thembani Gopheni, was accused of congratulating Ngxeke for joining Nathan, souring his relationship with Xaba.

However, Mthintelwa’s release from Xaba has proven to be a blessing in disguise, as he will step up his career by contesting for the provincial title.

Now we want to take his career to the next step by helping him win the provincial belt and see where that puts us

Mthintelwa’s manager, Khwezi Booi, said the debacle with Xaba has been put behind them and “Pink One” was focused on winning his first title under the promotion with which he had enjoyed cordial relations.

“We are grateful to Xaba for showcasing Pink One’s career by featuring him in their shows,” he said.

“Now we want to take his career to the next step by helping him win the provincial belt and see where that puts us.”

Mthintelwa has won all but one of his four bouts by stoppage to introduce himself as one of the bright prospects in the country.

However, he is expected to be pushed to the limit by the unheralded Gungutho from Nxarhuni near Mdantsane.

Gungutho stunned all and sundry when he held highly-fancied former SA title challenger Luyanda Ntwanambi to a draw in December.

Though the fight featured wild swings from both combatants, Gungutho was considered unlucky not to get the decision.

KM Sport boss Khaya Majeke said the show would feature boxers from Mthatha to afford them an opportunity to fight in front of their families and friends.

“I hope people come in big numbers to support their boxers, and the municipality reciprocates the gesture,” he said.

