Supreme Sabalenka and Rybakina set up Australian Open final showdown

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semifinal against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2026

Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Thursday in a semifinal overshadowed by geopolitical tension, and will play familiar rival Elena Rybakina next.

Rybakina set up a blockbuster rematch of the 2023 final at Melbourne Park by battling past American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7).

Top-seeded Belarusian Sabalenka will seek her third title at the tournament in four years and fifth Grand Slam trophy overall after another dominant display at what is now firmly her favourite hunting ground.

“I just can’t believe that. It’s an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet,” world number one Sabalenka said.

“I’m super happy with the win. She’s such a tough opponent and has been playing incredible tennis the whole week.”

Since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been a staging ground, players from Russia and Belarus have been banned from representing their nations at the Grand Slams and tour events.

Svitolina has been vocal about the strain of playing the country’s players, and said that she hoped to bring her country “light” at the Australian Open after a tough winter.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, however, crushed those hopes in a furious display of raw power.

She became the third woman in the professional era to reach the Australian Open decider four times in a row, following Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1971-76) and Martina Hingis (1997-2002), who each played six finals in a row.

“Gutted not to make it through tonight,” Svitolina told reporters. “Of course, it’s very difficult when you’re playing a world number one on fire.”

While 31-year-old Svitolina was comprehensively defeated, she fought hard from the first ball to the last. The 12th seed started with tenacity, hitting a forehand winner down the line on the first point returning serve.

Sabalenka wobbled, giving up two break points with a loose backhand, but blasted her way out of danger.

There was early tension at 2-1 when Svitolina was awarded a point mid-rally, with Sabalenka penalised for hindering the point with a late grunt.

Incensed, she demanded a video review, but the point stood.

She channelled her frustration into breaking Svitolina, then held for a 4-1 lead.

Pinning Svitolina well behind the baseline, Sabalenka grabbed three set points and converted the third, roaring “Let’s go!” after a sizzling cross-court backhand winner.

After 41 minutes of earth-shaking power, Sabalenka’s weapons finally misfired when she dropped the opening service game of the second set with a clutch of errors, raising cheers from a crowd yearning for a contest.

But Sabalenka steadied herself, breaking Svitolina twice in succession.

Svitolina never dropped her head and earned a break point when trailing 4-2 to put the match back on serve.

Sabalenka was not to be denied, though.

Grabbing two match points with a huge serve, Sabalenka closed it out in style, swooping forward with a forehand cross-court winner to book her chance of claiming a third trophy at Melbourne Park.