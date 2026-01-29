Surfers Challenge enters a sixth decade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Keegan Cooke winning the 2025 Surfers in the second fastest time on the route, which was lengthened in 2010

The first Surfers Challenge (or Marathon as it was known in 1975) ushered in the first decade of an event that has changed character often.

The changes have been by virtue of structure, the odd route variation, the quality of athlete attracted, the state of the route and weather conditions. No two Surfers have been identical.

Even the original Surfers of roughly 16km has changed distance more than once, but the most dramatic being in 2010 when a late change, after much encouragement for such due to the prevailing tides. The route, then 16.5km, was lengthened by a kilometre.

Two shorter distance events have been added with the Gonubie to Nahoon great for the speedier runners, and the one from Blue Lagoon to Bonza Bay and back to Nahoon more of passing interest. Only one junior from the shortest version has gone on to win the Gonubie leg thus far, and none the now 17.5km. It surely should happen, though.

The individual decades of actual running each make interesting reading. There was no race in 2021, which means the most recent 10-year slot was only completed in 2025, and this year is therefore the start of a new decade. Who will add their names to the winner’s list?

The men’s winner in 2025 was the exciting Keegan Cooke from Nelson Mandela Bay, who had only taken part in Surfers as a young school boy, encouraged by his father, former Hudson Park High School athlete Guy. He was followed home by Masibulele Tshibo and Simphiwe Majiki, two local men who should challenge again in 2026.

Hanlie Botha, who reigns as queen of the Surfers, notched up an 11th win. The next closest to that result is the three wins recorded by Pretoria-based runner Myrette Brink, a fine all-round athlete with SA colours for steeple chase. Second was Kim Comly, and a very close third was Andrea Ranger.

Paddling numbers were a little down last year, but the tradition of chasing to the landing on Nahoon Beach continued with Tyde Malherbe securing the men’s single canoe and race overall, while Oliver Fowles and Adam Robertson were in the first double ski to finish.

Shane and Joy Roach were the first double ski, and Madison Malherbe was the first woman in a single ski.

In the build-up to race day, more emphasis will be laid on the often dramatic variation in times.

Unlike last year when the Surfers and Buffs Marathons, two events joined at the hip in respect of history, clashed on the same weekend. This year they are a week apart, still not ideal, but better for the more maverick runners for whom times are not always the target, but beating an old rival is.

After a fantastic December holiday period, weather-wise, January has been less predictable and thus surprise conditions could be in the offing as the region heads into February.

The most likely outcome will be hot and humid, for which specific training is reportedly a must in respect of gaining any advantage over the opposition.

In days of yore it was a common sight to see bands of tough-as-teak runners departing Jan Smuts Stadium at 1pm on a week day (in other words during lunch break) and heading down Currie Street, picking up the pace on the Esplanade, stopping for a drink at the Eastern Beach Lifesavers Shack and then racing up Buffalo Park Drive and back to the stadium.

That was preparation for Surfer and Buffs.

One of those men was Kenny Wilkinson, the first man to win the Surfers in 75:54 on a virgin route of gravel, rocks, shingle, soft sand, camber, some tar and two river crossings.

Such is the history that the 2026 field will follow into a sixth decade of the race.