Mthintelwa title quest nearly scuppered by opponent weight struggle

Festive season goodies nearly scuppered the provincial flyweight title clash scheduled for Mthatha on Saturday when one of the contenders had to make numerous attempts at the scale during the final weigh-in at the Kennaway Hotel on Friday.

Luxolo Gungutho was ordered to shed excess weight when he could not make the 50,80kg limit for the vacant title clash against Sinovuyo Mthintelwa, whom he faces at OR Tambo Hall.

Mthintelwa easily made 50,15 kg in his first attempt.

Gungutho from Nxarhuni, who only fought in December when he scored a draw against former SA title challenger Luyanda Ntwanambi, came in at 51kg.

After numerous attempts, including stripping stark naked, he finally made 50,80kg though at times the scale calibration read 50,85kg.

But Mthintelwa’s handlers allowed him to be registered at the weight limit to give the fight the green light.

The KM Sport-promoted tournament, a first in the year for the province, is one of six shows funded by the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

A mini-skirmish erupted when Duncan Village’s boxers Awonke Tini and Sihle Booi posed for photos amid calls of ‘Duncan Village derby’ by Daily Dispatch.

Tini, who will enter the fight as the favourite, retorted: “What Duncan Village derby? You cannot call this a Duncan Village derby when I am fighting this youngster.”

Booi responded: “Are we not both coming from Duncan Village? Or (do) you feel I do not belong to involved in a Duncan Village derby with you?

All other boxers easily made the weight for their respective bouts.

