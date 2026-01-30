Telkom connects community and cycling in the region

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Herald welcomes Telkom as the returning official platinum sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour as the event approaches its landmark 40th edition

Excitement is building for the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, made possible by Telkom.

The prize-money for the 2026 The Herald Cycle Tour, which takes place next month, is R650,000, the largest amount ever to be given away at event in celebration of 40 years of cycling in the region.

The mountain bike races will take place on February 8 at the Addo Polo Club in Addo, and the road races will be contested over the weekend of February 14-15 from Pollok Beach.

Telkom is Africa’s largest integrated communications company, providing communications solutions to a vast range of customers.

In support of community and connection, Telkom is the platinum sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 after also supporting the event in 2025.

“As a trusted technology partner to millions of South Africans, Telkom is proud to stand behind an event that has become synonymous with endurance, excellence and community spirit in Gqeberha and the wider Eastern Cape region,” Telkom senior manager (sponsorship & PR) Kgomotso Zimase said.

“Our support of The Herald Cycle Tour aligns with our commitment to enabling better lives through connectivity by backing platforms that inspire healthier lifestyles, bring people together and contribute to inclusive regional growth.”

Herald Cycle Tour logo 2026 (The Herald)

As a leading technology service provider, Telkom is well-positioned to foster The Herald Cycle Tour’s values of promoting health and wellness through sport.

“Last year we spoke about our commitment to connections, and in 2026 we are taking this a step further by creating on‑route and race village touchpoints that keep riders and spectators informed, entertained and connected on the day,“ Zimase said.

“From showcasing smart connectivity solutions to powering digital information hubs and live race updates, Telkom is using technology to turn the themes of perseverance and resilience into real, shared experiences for families, clubs and communities who attend the event.”

This year even more development riders will be invited to participate in the races, and beneficiary organisations supported by the 2026 The Herald Cycle Tour include uThando Youth Cycle Academy, Bayethe Multi Sport Academy, Reach for a Dream and the Smile Foundation.

Speaking about community and connectivity, Zimase said: “Building and connecting communities sits at the heart of both Telkom and The Herald Cycle Tour, which is why we are intentional about ensuring the benefits of this event extend beyond race day.

“Through our support of local development academies and youth‑focused beneficiaries, as well as improved access to information and digital platforms, Telkom aims to help create opportunities for young people to participate, learn and thrive in an increasingly connected world.”

The 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour will also mean an enhanced family experience at the race village, with family tents, a beer garden, children’s playpark, on-stage live entertainment and VIP lounges.

“As The Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 40th milestone, Telkom is excited to help elevate the overall rider and spectator experience with smarter connectivity, richer engagement and even stronger community impact,” Zimase said.

“Looking ahead, we see this partnership continuing to grow as a showcase of how technology, sport and community can work together to create a legacy event that Eastern Cape residents can be proud of for decades to come.”

Race distances include the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Family Ride and 500m Junior Race at the mountain bike event.

For the road race event, the distances are 106km Classic, 55km Pursuit and the 2km and 500m Junior Races.

For more information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za.

Online entries close at 10am on Monday February 2.