Blow for Sundowns in Group C with defeat to Al-Hilal

Nuno Santos of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Caf Champions League Group C match against Al-Hilal at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on January 30 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ chances of ending top of Group C in the 2025-2026 Caf Champions League were dealt a severe blow as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Sudan’s Al-Hilal in Rwanda on Friday night.

The Brazilians have work to do ensuring their qualification after a middling start in their first three games of a win and two draws was compounded by their loss at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Hilal are playing their home matches in Kigali due to the civil war in Sudan.

Sundowns were left in second place by Friday night’s result on five points from four matches. Al-Hilal, who held Downs to a draw at Loftus Versfeld the previous weekend, climbed to the top spot on eight points.

Democratic Republic of the Congo club Saint-Éloi Lupopo are in third place on four points from three games, and Algeria’s MC Alger have a point from three.

An early shot by Tashreeq Matthews hit the woodwork for Sundowns in the 10th minute.

After that, Hilal put the Tshwane club under pressure, and the Sudanese outfit duly produced an opener three minutes into added time of the opening half.

Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango brought down attacker Abdelrazig Omer in the area, and Egyptian referee Mahmoud Nagy awarded a penalty that was put away by forward Mohamed Abdelrahman.

Five minutes into the second half, Downs were 2-0 down as Burundian winger Jean Claude Girumugisha took advantage of a stray pass by Allende to race through and finish low past Onyango.

The Brazilians gave themselves hope of getting back into the game when substitute Arthur Sales struck after Peter Shalulile’s knockdown.

Downs piled on the pressure for an equaliser, but Hilal held out.

