Alcaraz hails Djokovic, savours first Australian Open title

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men’s singles against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz praised Novak Djokovic as an inspiration and gave a shoutout to compatriot Rafa Nadal after downing the Serbian great in four sets on Sunday to claim his first Australian Open title.

Alcaraz, 22, celebrated becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors after overhauling Djokovic 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 at the floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

“You’re talking about how I’m doing the things, amazing things, but what you’re doing is really inspiring,” the Spaniard said at the trophy ceremony after grabbing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

“Not only for the tennis players, but the athletes, all the persons around the world. And for me, as well.

“For me, I just enjoyed so much watching you play. It’s been an honour sharing the locker [room].”

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time Australian Open winner, was front row at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and grinned as he watched his compatriot rally from a set down to become the second Spaniard to claim the title.

“It’s a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands,” Alcaraz said, addressing Nadal.

“I think it’s the first time as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

“It’s such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here.”

Djokovic heaped praise on Alcaraz after his own bid for a standalone 25th Grand Slam end in heartbreak at the last hurdle.

“First and foremost, of course, congratulations, Carlos. An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks.

“What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary,” Djokovic said.

“I wish you best of luck for the rest of your career. You’re so young you have a lot of time, like myself.

“I’m sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years ... not!”

Djokovic thanked his team for supporting him in his quest for a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title.

“It hasn’t been smooth sailing as it never is,” he said.

“You were my rock and have seen the best and worst of me in the last few years, but in particular the last three weeks.”

Djokovic paid tribute to his rival Nadal.

“Obviously it feels weird to see you there and not here,” Djokovic said.

“I just want to say it has been an honour to share the court with you.

“To have you here watching this final, first time for me, it’s a strange feeling but thank you for being present.

“Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one tonight!” — Ian Ransom and Shrivathsa Sridhar