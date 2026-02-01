Arsenal back on track as Madueke underlines strength in depth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal's Noni Madueke heads the ball in the Premier League win over Leeds United at Elland Road, Leeds, on January 31 2026.

Such is the depth of Arsenal’s squad that even when Bukayo Saka suffered a hip niggle in the warm-up before kickoff at Leeds United on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta could simply insert another England international winger in his place.

Noni Madueke, who moved across London from Chelsea in a deal worth about £50m (R1.1bn) last summer, has been largely a backup option for Premier League leaders Arsenal, but when Saka was ruled out at Elland Road, he responded in style.

He was instrumental in laying the foundations for a 4-0 win that got Arsenal back on track after their recent wobble, setting up the 27th-minute opener for Martin Zubimendi and sending in a wickedly curling corner that Leeds keeper Karl Darlow could only fumble into his own goal after 38 minutes.

His cross for the opener was his first assist of the season, and though he was denied being credited for Arsenal’s second, it was a display that would have provided comfort for Arteta.

“[Saka] wasn’t comfortable to start the game, so immediately we made a decision to make that change and bring Noni in,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s first win in four league games that sent them seven points clear at the top.

“He was ready, because you cannot do that in two minutes. The way he prepares, the way he’s waiting for opportunity, he really impacted the team,” Arteta said.

Madueke, 23, said it was the first time he had started a game at such short notice.

“I didn’t know what happened to B. In the time I had before the game, it was not much, maybe five minutes to warm up and go out and play,” Madueke said.

“It’s the first time that’s happened to me, so I was just happy that I was going to get to play from the start, to be honest. As an attacker, you always try and make an impact in an attacking sense, whether you can score or create goals or create chances, wreak havoc and pose a threat.”

It was not just Madueke’s contribution that augured so well for Arsenal’s hopes of winning their first title since 2004.

Forward Kai Havertz made his first Premier League start for almost a year, while Brazilian duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus impressed after coming off the bench, Martinelli providing an assist for Viktor Gyokeres and Jesus wrapping up the win with a brilliant individual goal.

Arteta could even afford to start skipper Martin Odegaard on the bench, while another England forward, Eberechi Eze, made a late cameo off the bench.

“We’re going to have to navigate through different moments in the game, and we’re going to need everybody fulfilling the role they have on the day, and I think the players executed that incredibly well,” Arteta said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike struck twice in two minutes to spark Arne Slot’s side to a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle United on Saturday for the champions’ first Premier League victory in more than a month.

Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate scored in the second half to help Liverpool climb to fifth in the table with 39 points, 14 behind leaders Arsenal, as Newcastle fell to 10th on 33.

Slot’s team had not won a league match in their previous five attempts but hoped their Champions League victories over the last two weeks — including Wednesday’s 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag — could turn their league fortunes around.

“In the 15 minutes before halftime, it was a great combination of the players showing what they were showing, and the fans were so loud,” Slot said.

“At halftime, we were all of a sudden 2-1 up, and then in the second half, we had more than enough chances to go to 3-1 earlier, but in the end, 4-1 is a great win for us.”

Reuters