Badela eyes revenge against Chippa in Nedbank Cup

Durban City head coach Sinethemba Badela after the Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Durban City head coach Sinethemba Badela believes his team has the blueprint to beat Chippa United and can make a quick turnaround to avenge their league loss when the teams clash again in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 at the Chatsworth Stadium on Friday.

Badela’s men went home empty-handed in their Betway Premiership game at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-0 by the Eastern Cape side.

Badela felt that tactically they were on point; it was just errors in the last line of defence that were their downfall.

Durban City had 54% possession and attempted 14 shots on goal compared with Chippa, who had five.

Both Chippa’s goals came through mistakes at the back.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba stole possession off dawdling City goalkeeper Darren Keet in the penalty area before steering a low shot into an unguarded net.

Terrence Mashego committed another defensive lapse to concede a second goal, which Kwayiba pounced on as well.

“They know us. We know them. The game won’t be won or lost on Friday,” Badela said.

“It will be won or lost at training. It’s for us now to lift the boys up and make sure that we have a very good week of training, heading into the Nedbank Cup in front of our supporters.

“I’m sure we will play much better on a better pitch at home. We couldn’t keep the ball long enough; our passes were not good in East London. In the first 35 minutes the opposition had no chances at all, but we made an individual error and then the opposition got a goal.

“Now we are forced to chase, we open a little bit, and then the opposition got two good chances, then Keet made the saves.

“In the second half, we put up a little bit of a fight; the boys were pushing, then we had another individual error, and it became two nil, which made the game very difficult because they have very good players on the counter,” he said.

Despite the Chippa loss, Durban City are still within range of the league title halfway through the season.

They are sixth on the log with 24 points and are seven points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Daily Dispatch

