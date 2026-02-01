Chilli Boys finding belief under Vusi Vilakazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership match against Durban City at Buffalo City Stadium, East London, on January 31 2026.

Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi says a switch in mentality is among the reasons the team has been able to achieve positive results in the Betway Premiership since the start of the year.

The Chilli Boys beat Durban City 2-0 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Both of the Eastern Cape team’s goals came from the boot of attacking midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

The victory was the team’s second consecutive win in 2026, after their win over Orbit College last weekend.

The win moved them out of the relegation zone. They are now in 14th place on 15 points, narrowly ahead of Orbit College and Magesi, who are 15th and 16th, respectively.

Vilakazi felt his team are now more positive offensively and are starting to trust his tactical vision, compared to before the Christmas break.

When he took charge of the group in November, Vilakazi says the players were mentally fragile.

“There is nothing that can beat the can aspect in terms of trusting yourself and believing in the process,” Vilakazi said.

“When I got here, I did mention people thought that maybe I’m crazy when I said Chippa is not going to be relegated. We needed to align our minds and make them believe in themselves. They are coming out of their shells.

“Most of them, 80%, are coming into their own, and they can express themselves within the structure of what is needed in the team,” he said.

Though the Durban City win moved them out of the drop zone, Vilakazi insisted it is still early days and that much work lies ahead.

“I think it’s still too early to be excited.

“We just need to be focused and keep our feet on the ground and take it one game at a time.

“Our next league game will be against Richards Bay in East London in two weeks. We are expecting to come here and play a big game.

“If we can focus and beat them as well, that would put us in a better place,” he said.

The Chippa mentor heaped praise on Kwayiba’s performance against Durban City, labelling him a top-class player.

He added that if Chippa are to escape relegation and push further up the log, the Motherwell-born player’s form is vital.

His execution in front of goal is something Chippa has been lacking.

The Durban City game marked Kwayiba’s return to the province after leaving Orlando Pirates earlier this month.

“He is a top-class player, but this is not the best of Kwayiba. I think we will still see more of him as the season progresses. He has been working very hard at training.

“He’s been clinical in front of goal and can identify spaces to exploit. “He will help us a lot going forward,” Vilakazi said.

Chippa’s next game will be against Durban City in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 at the Chatsworth Stadium on Friday.