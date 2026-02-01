Melikhaya Frans and Loveness Madziva thrilled to win Gqeberha 50km run titles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Melikhaya Frans approaches the finish line to win the NMB Gqeberha Ultra-marathon at Pollok Beach on Saturday.

Melikhaya Frans and Zimbabwean Loveness Madziva underlined their obvious credentials as they celebrated their triumphant return to Pollok Beach, with each claiming a second Nelson Mandela Bay Gqeberha ultra-marathon title in Summerstrand on a sunlit Saturday.

Frans produced a commanding solo performance, setting the pace from the very first stride, as the 35-year-old Ikhamva Athletics Club runner clocked in at 2hrs 54mins and 48secs to win his second Gqeberha 50km title.

Gift Chigomararwa followed in second place almost five minutes behind in 2:59:24, and Pfarelo Mathada finished third in 3:07:50.

“I’m pleased that I was able to defend my title,” Frans said.

“Before the race, I said that I wanted to [do this] while also enjoying the race, and I was successful in both.

“So, I am overjoyed.

“I believe the key to winning it back-to-back is discipline; there is nothing else but listening to your coach and respecting your training partners.

“My plan was to lead the race from the start and enjoy the experience. Today the weather was great.

“I’m happy with my time; it makes no difference what the finish time was.

“My goal was to defend the title, and I accomplished that today,” Frans, who clocked 2:48:55 in 2025, said.

Loveness Madziva celebrates her win in the women's category of the Gqeberha event (Werner Hills)

After sitting out in 2025 due to an injury, Zimbabwean runner Madziva won her second title, finishing in 3:26:28.

In 2024, the Nedbank Running Club athlete took first place in 3:22:49.

Gladys Jepchirchir of Kenya finished second in 3:30:58, with Dane Cronje coming in third at 3:46:43.

In her last ultra, Madziva finished third at the Two Oceans in 2024, but an injury prevented her from competing in any races in 2025.

The 35-year-old athlete returned much stronger this year with one goal in mind — to claim her second title at Pollok Beach.

“This is the second time I’ve won this race. In 2024, I ran this race to prepare for the Two Oceans race,” she said.

“I ran the Two Oceans and finished third in 2024 as a result of this race. I also ran the Comrades Marathon, but I didn’t place in the top 10. I finished 13th overall.

“Last year, while training, I injured my hamstring. I decided to take a break from running so that I could heal properly.

“So, I took a proper rest and stopped running for the entire year. I started running again in November last year. I’m pleased to have won the race again, especially after returning from injury.

“The plan now is to continue running long distances in preparation for the Two Oceans.”

Race organiser Mike Mbambani was impressed by the size of the field over the various distances.

“It was a great turnout. I can’t be happier than I am right now. It was a sold-out event for 10km, 21.1km and 50km.

“We exceeded 2,000 runners on the road this morning. I would like to thank all the EPA partners, Coca-Cola and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“The traffic officers did exceptional work, as well as our technical officials, the LOC and all the guys who were working behind the scenes.”

