Frans, Solomons lead elite return to Vslots runs

Local athletes are preparing for the second edition of the Vslots 10km race on Saturday. Among them are, from the left, Sinawo Poti, Lithobe Menzeleleli, and Andile Motwana.

Several leading runners will take to the streets of Sydenham in Gqeberha on Saturday when the second edition of the Vslots 10km and 5km Family Run is held.

The popular event, which starts at the Cillie Sports Grounds in Sydenham, attracted 990 runners in its first year.

Organisers hope to increase the number of participants this year.

Race director Mike Mbambani said he was also expecting a strong field of elite runners, both men and women, to compete in this year’s race.

Last year Ikhamva Athletics Club dominated the podium in the men’s race.

Melikhaya Frans was the first male runner to cross the finish line, finishing in 29 minutes and 55 seconds.

He was followed by teammates Sinawo Poti and Lithebe Menzeleleli, who finished second and third, respectively, in 30:41 and 30:47.

Nedbank Running Club's Refeloe Solomons. (Petrus Rademeyer)

Refeloe Solomons, a star runner at the Nedbank Running Club, won the female race in 38:58.

Amanda Deshe finished second in 39:23, and Bianca Meistre third in 40:16.

“We hoped for 1,000 entries for the inaugural event last year but only received 990,” Mbambani said.

“Our goal for this year is 1,200 entries and we are already more than halfway there.

“The route is unchanged from last year, but we strengthened it and added more marshals to ensure the athletes’ safety, which is our top priority.

“We are pleased to have Vslots and Sonke 10 Tradings as main sponsors of this event.

“This will be the race’s second edition, and we expect good results.

“Andile Motwana, Lithebe Menzeleleli, Sinawo Poti, Melikhaya Frans, Desmond Zibi, Refeloe Solomons, Ntobezinto Mfunzi, and Kelly van Vliet did well in the race last year and will return on Saturday.”

Mbambani said Zibi and Frans will run the 10km on Saturday to recover from the weekend’s NMB Gqebhera 50km ultramarathon, which Frans won.

Entries close at midnight on Wednesday.