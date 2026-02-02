Nwabali must fight for spot as shotstopper Msibi shines for Chippa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dumisani Msibi of Chippa United has a bright future ahead of him at the club, says Chippa head coach Vusi Vilakazi.

Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi believes third-choice goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi is capable of being the club’s number one keeper should Nigerian Stanley Nwabali leave the club when his contract comes to an end in June.

Vilakazi said this after Msibi got his second consecutive clean sheet at the weekend.

The denials by the 30-year-old have come against Orbit College and Durban City in the league and have helped Chippa to dig themselves out of the relegation zone.

They come at a time when Nwabali’s future at the club is unclear following the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to reports, international clubs have again shown interest in Nwabali after he helped the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at Afcon.

This is the second wave of interest being shown in Nwabali after reported offers in the previous continental competition that took place in Ivory Coast.

Nwabali is yet to publicly indicate interest in an extension, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

He has not featured in the club’s last two games, as he is being rested after Afcon.

In his place, Vilakazi and goalkeeper coach Sean Louw have entrusted Msibi between the sticks.

Msibi has been the third option for the club, falling behind Nwabali and Elson Sithole.

Preferred by Vilakazi over Sithole, though Msibi has achieved one cap for Bafana Bafana he has not been able to rediscover the top form that had earned him a national call-up.

He has often bench-warmed for Nwabali.

Vilakazi believes the competition between the players is healthy as it ensures neither of the goalkeepers is likely to feel complacent about their selections.

The rivalry is something that he feels has been lacking at the club in the past few seasons.

“Stanley did very well in Morocco. But, unfortunately, football is about competition,” Vilakazi said.

“We are talking about Msibi now, who did not concede a goal in the past two games.

“So as much as we welcome Stanley back, he will have to fight for his position so that we can create that competition.

“I think before at Chippa there was no competition in the goalkeepers, but we are happy now to see Msibi standing up for his position and fighting.

“So they will compete.

“Msibi has experience. He was part of the team promoted with Durban City a few seasons ago.

“We are not talking about someone that doesn’t know their story.

“But when it comes to the business of Stanley’s contract, I cannot comment.

“I can only comment on performance.

“If he’s doing well, he will get a chance,” he said.

Chippa play Durban City in the round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup taking place at the Chatsworth Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

