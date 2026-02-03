Komani boxing fans set for ringside action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Giving boxers from the Chris Hani district a chance to don gloves encouraged Pepzin Promotions to take its tournament to the Thobi Kula Indoor Centre in Komani on Saturday.

Pepzin will organise its government-funded show, headlined by the provincial lightweight title clash between Hlumelo Gingxana and Aphiwe Magobiyane.

The event was shrouded in uncertainty when former provincial champion Siseko Makeleni was stripped of his crown for repeating the antics he pulled in his scheduled last title defence against Gingxana in Dutywa in March 2024.

He withdrew at the eleventh hour, claiming to have suffered an injury, even though he never submitted a sick note.

When he pulled the same stunt, citing illness for the Saturday fight, Boxing SA finally took action and relieved him of the title, paving the way for Gingxana, who has been disadvantaged by Makeleni’s shenanigans, to contest the vacant crown.

However, the approval of Magobiyane is still up in the air, as he is coming off a loss when he was knocked out by Lonwabo Sizani in August.

But Pepzin boss Siyabulela Libazi remains upbeat about staging his first solo tournament after previously doing joint ventures.

He said he decided to take the show to the Chris Hani district after considering bidding for Buffalo City Metro and Port Alfred.

“We have roots in the Chris Hani district, as my family tree is in areas such as Ntabelanga, Thornhill and Upper Zangqokwe,” he said.

“I therefore know that there are plenty of licensed boxers in the region struggling for activity, and I want to help them to benefit from this development tournament.”

Besides the provincial title clash, the tournament will also see the return of former amateur star Amzole Dyeyi, whose talent has convinced top Johannesburg manager Colin Nathan to sign him.

Dyeyi, who is one of veteran Mdantsane trainer Zolile “Gqo” Mahamba’s products, will face Mawethu Limo in a bantamweight clash.

Exciting women’s boxer Okuhle Mthi will also make a ring return in pursuit of an SA title shot against junior flyweight champion Nozweletu Mathontsi, whom she stunned with a points win in a non-title fight in December 2024.

However, Mthi could not parlay the big win, as she dropped a points loss to Sibabalwe Gwebityala in the provincial title challenge in her following bout.

However, she rebounded to winning ways against Mphatso Metaudzuin in Gqeberha in August.

Now she will be using Duncan Village’s Mihle Tuli to maintain a winning momentum in the hope of securing a Mathontsi rematch.

Daily Dispatch

